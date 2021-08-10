Clear Home Design Furniture Founder Launches Hiddin to Offer Luxury Pet Products

Interior Designer Tracey Butler, known for her high-end modern Lucite furniture, now offers a stylish line for pet owners who demand function and form

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Home Design is launching a new line of clear Lucite pet furnishings and accessories, under the name Hiddin. Featuring signature modern designs made from the highest quality Lucite, the line adds modern sophistication to functional products like pet gates, dog crates, playpens, beds and food bowls. Every product in the Hiddin line is made in the U.S.A. from BPA-free materials.

Interior Designer Tracey Butler, known for her high-end modern Lucite furniture, now offers a stylish line for pet owners who demand function and form at ShopHiddin.com

"The designs appeal to pet owners who need products that keep their animals safe, but who also appreciate an elegant aesthetic," said Tracey Butler, an interior designer and founder of Clear Home Design. "Pet barriers, crates and feeders can be great looking," she said, "and pets certainly don't need to be kept behind bars when they're indoors."

Demand for pet furnishings drove the emergence of the new line. Hiddin's patented designs complement any home decor. The collection's signature "Pet Crate to Gate'' is a clear, sturdy Lucite pet crate that also breaks down to function as a freestanding Lucite pet gate. Place the crate next to a sofa or chair and it functions as a chic side table, making it ideal to use in smaller homes. The clear Hiddin line also includes Lucite freestanding pet gates, play pens, dog beds, elevated dog bowl feeders, food and toy bins, collars, leashes and other accessories. There's also a category of products "just for cats."

Lucite is a superior material for pet products because it's lightweight, impact resistant and easy to clean. Hiddin is making its high-style items available directly to the trade as well as direct to consumers and customization options are also available. For more information, visit www.shophiddin.com.

About Hiddin

Hiddin, a division of Clear Home Design , offers beautiful, modern designs for discerning pet parents. Hiddin has reimagined necessary pet furnishings without sacrificing function. Launched in 2021, Hiddin's tagline, "hidden in plain sight" speaks to the elegant and practically invisible design of the entire product line. All Hiddin products are made in the USA from BPA-free materials. For more information visit ShopHiddin.com and follow us on Instagram .

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-home-design-furniture-founder-launches-hiddin-to-offer-luxury-pet-products-301352060.html

SOURCE Hiddin