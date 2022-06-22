U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

CLEAR Partners with Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Launches at First Airport in the Carolinas

·3 min read
In this article:
CLEAR's expedited lanes now available at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, marking fourth launch this year and 44th in the country

GREER, S.C., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced the launch of our trusted and secure identity technology at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP). GSP is CLEAR's first airport in the Carolinas, and 44th across the U.S. The launch is expected to create 17 jobs and generate $1.5 million annually in local economic activity.

(PRNewsfoto/CLEAR)
(PRNewsfoto/CLEAR)

As part of the partnership, members in the CLEAR program can verify their identity simply by using their eyes or fingerprints, replacing the need to show their driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through a dedicated lane and directly to TSA screening. This allows CLEAR members to significantly reduce the amount of time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

"GSP is always looking for ways to make the airport experience easier and more predictable. Partnering with CLEAR provides our customers expedited access to security screening at GSP and many other major airports," said GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards. "We are confident our passengers will appreciate CLEAR's expedited screening process and we are looking forward to providing another great amenity for our travelers."

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it boasts more than 12 million members and a presence at 44 airports. CLEAR already serves 9 of GSP's top 10 domestic destinations, meaning that members traveling through GSP can use CLEAR on both ends of their journey.

"CLEAR shares GSP's commitment to innovation and customer service, and we're thrilled to expand our footprint to the beautiful Upstate area," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "Our launch at GSP is the start to a strong partnership and we look forward to working with the airport to implement new technology and bring customized, scalable solutions to the people of South Carolina."

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited security lanes – costs around $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members, as well as active military, veterans, and government officials.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 12 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data.

www.clearme.com

About GSP

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is served by seven major airlines offering convenient daily flights to destinations across the U.S. In 2020, GSP was recognized as the Best Airport in North America in the 2-5 million passenger category by is customers and Airports Council International. The airport is also a hub for air cargo, including flights regularly flown to and from Europe and points across the United States. Learn more at gspairport.com.

