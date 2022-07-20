U.S. markets closed

Clear Sky Adds World Renowned Power Storage Expert to Advisory Board

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • CSKYF
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.

Newly added expert held senior roles with two companies sold to major entities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dave Wright  who brings comprehensive and significant expertise regarding sustainable power storage sector technologies.

Mr. Wright is the President of Wright Technical Services, LLC and is a professional with global experience providing wide-ranging support to organizations in energy storage markets. He is an expert in automotive electronics and electrical systems with a career focused on product and technology development. He is a former Director of Application Engineering at major industrial organizations such as Maxwell, Delphi, and General Motors.

Company CEO and Director, Craig Engelsman, notes, “We are delighted to welcome Dave to our growing team here at Clear Sky Lithium. His in-depth experience in the specialized world of electrical power storage solutions directly impacts our goal to achieve efficient lithium processing capabilities that best meet current and future commercial demands. His global connections across the sector can provide us with access to insights and co-development opportunities which might otherwise have been unavailable to us. We look forward to working together to help power the future at Clear Sky Lithium.”

His roles in the energy storage field have encompassed product development and application support in ultracapacitors, lead-acid batteries, and E-bicycles. He combines a strong systems engineering background with business and managerial acumen to help companies meet their technology and product development goals.

He has served in a variety of senior roles with a number of sector leading operations including, UCAP Power, Inc. as VP, Engineering, a company which in July 2021 acquired Korean-based Maxwell Technologies (which was previously acquired by TESLA in 2019 for $200M), and formerly served as Director, Electronic Technology & Core Modules at Ingersoll Rand’s Specialty Vehicle Technologies Segment known as Club Car, which was sold to Platinum Equity in April, 2021 for $1.68 billion.

He further served as Director, Global Application Engineering at Maxwell Technologies, as Director, Global Advanced Engineering at Delphi Packard Electric, as Managing Director of HE Microwave, as a staff engineer at Delco Electronics, and with General Motors Advanced Engineering staff.

Mr. Wright holds a BEE from Kettering University (formerly General Motors Institute), a MSEE from Stanford University, and a MS in the Management of Technology from the Sloan School at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is the co-inventor on 5 U.S. patents.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.clearskylithium.com and to sign up to our “news alerts” to be advised of future news releases and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video which is available on the website.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,
Sincerely,

~Craig Engelsman~

Craig Engelsman
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
www.clearskylithium.com

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W)
Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the ELi property in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the potential benefits to the Company of the appointment of Mr. Wright to its advisory board.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated May 31, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
Investor Relations
Email: info@clearskylithium.com
Telephone: +1 (778) 383-7240


