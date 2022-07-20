Clear Sky Adds World Renowned Power Storage Expert to Advisory Board

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.

Newly added expert held senior roles with two companies sold to major entities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dave Wright who brings comprehensive and significant expertise regarding sustainable power storage sector technologies.

Mr. Wright is the President of Wright Technical Services, LLC and is a professional with global experience providing wide-ranging support to organizations in energy storage markets. He is an expert in automotive electronics and electrical systems with a career focused on product and technology development. He is a former Director of Application Engineering at major industrial organizations such as Maxwell, Delphi, and General Motors.

Company CEO and Director, Craig Engelsman, notes, “We are delighted to welcome Dave to our growing team here at Clear Sky Lithium. His in-depth experience in the specialized world of electrical power storage solutions directly impacts our goal to achieve efficient lithium processing capabilities that best meet current and future commercial demands. His global connections across the sector can provide us with access to insights and co-development opportunities which might otherwise have been unavailable to us. We look forward to working together to help power the future at Clear Sky Lithium.”

His roles in the energy storage field have encompassed product development and application support in ultracapacitors, lead-acid batteries, and E-bicycles. He combines a strong systems engineering background with business and managerial acumen to help companies meet their technology and product development goals.

He has served in a variety of senior roles with a number of sector leading operations including, UCAP Power, Inc. as VP, Engineering, a company which in July 2021 acquired Korean-based Maxwell Technologies (which was previously acquired by TESLA in 2019 for $200M), and formerly served as Director, Electronic Technology & Core Modules at Ingersoll Rand’s Specialty Vehicle Technologies Segment known as Club Car, which was sold to Platinum Equity in April, 2021 for $1.68 billion.

He further served as Director, Global Application Engineering at Maxwell Technologies, as Director, Global Advanced Engineering at Delphi Packard Electric, as Managing Director of HE Microwave, as a staff engineer at Delco Electronics, and with General Motors Advanced Engineering staff.

Mr. Wright holds a BEE from Kettering University (formerly General Motors Institute), a MSEE from Stanford University, and a MS in the Management of Technology from the Sloan School at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is the co-inventor on 5 U.S. patents.

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W)

Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the ELi property in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

