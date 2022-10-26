U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.25
    -39.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,784.00
    -93.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,468.25
    -245.25 (-2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.80
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.62
    -0.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.80
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    -0.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • Vix

    28.46
    -1.39 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0920
    +0.0750 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,111.76
    +785.17 (+4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.59
    +23.20 (+5.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,486.04
    +235.76 (+0.87%)
     

Clear Sky Appoints Director With Global Mining Experience

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
·5 min read
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.

--Company Strengthens Operational Experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTC: CSKYF) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Mukhija as a member of the board of directors with immediate effect.

Mr. Mukhija brings over 15 years of experience in the mining industry including roles with global mining companies such as Teck Resources, Barrick, BHP Billiton, and TransAlta. Since 2018, Mark has been the General Manager (Australia) for Motion Metrics, an industrial artificial intelligence and machine learning company catering to the mining industry with a specific focus on safety and productivity. Mr. Mukhija is responsible for the P&L, business development, project management, and logistics of the Motion Metrics (Australia) operations. With BHP Billiton, Mark was responsible for life of mine planning and asset value optimization. At TransAlta, Mr. Mukhija began as the Engineering Team Leader at the Sunhills Mine with 14 direct reports and then moved into a capital planning supervisory role where he was responsible for a $60mm annual capital expenditure budget for the operation. Mr. Mukhija is a Professional Engineer and graduate from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering (2003).

Company CEO, Patrick Morris notes, “We look forward to working with Mark and welcome him to our project and team. He brings an outstanding industry perspective which is certain to boost the governance and oversight requirements so critical to a growing company. In the resource sector, assembling a strong board goes hand-in-hand with value creation, and we feel certain our partners and shareholders alike will be pleased by the impact our team will bring to this growing venture.”

The Company advises that it has granted Director Mukhija 50,000 stock options (“Options”) exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.55 until October 25, 2024. The Options vest immediately and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.clearskylithium.com and to sign up to our “news alerts” to be advised of future news releases and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video which is available on the website.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,
Sincerely,

~Patrick Morris~

Patrick Morris
Chief Executive Officer
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
www.clearskylithium.com

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTC: CSKYF)
Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the services to be provided by Mr. Mukhija and the benefits to the Company therefrom.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated May 31, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
Investor Relations
Email: info@clearskylithium.com  
Telephone: +1 (778) 383-7240


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Google misses on expectations as YouTube ad revenue comes up short

    Google parent Alphabet reported Q3 earnings on Tuesday, missing expectations on revenue.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.

  • Why GameStop Is Running Ahead of the Market Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 7% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET on Tuesday, on a day when the stock market as a whole is just inching higher. GameStop is, of course, still a heavily shorted stock, with some 20% of its shares outstanding sold short, giving it a short interest ratio of 7.6 (anything over 7 is considered a lot). It was an even heavier short interest that caused GameStop to become one of the market's hottest meme stocks last year as Reddit investors induced a massive short squeeze.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Rallied Early Tuesday

    This helped many stocks pull higher, following the updraft of the broader market indexes as they gained ground. Many technology stocks have been punished since reaching highs late last year and investors are increasingly convinced that while market volatility may remain prevalent for some time, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, suggesting the worst of the bear market may be in the rearview mirror. As a result, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 3.6%, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 4.8%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 7.3% as of 12:58 p.m. ET.

  • Microsoft stock slammed by cloud-growth fears, taking Amazon down with it

    Microsoft Corp. shares fell more than 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company's cloud-computing growth hit a sudden deceleration and executives guided for holiday-season revenue to come in more than $2 billion lower than expectations.

  • Why Snap Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were rallying for the second day in a row as hopes for a "Fed pivot" swept the market and as investors seemed to view the social media stock as oversold after it plunged last week on a disappointing earnings report. The news should support a slowing of the pace of the Fed's interest rate hikes, which has come to be known as the Fed pivot. While Snap doesn't have any exposure to the real estate market, rising interest rates have been a headwind for unprofitable growth stocks like Snap, so it would be good news for the company if the Fed's hawkish stance on interest rates ended sooner rather than later.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings Are Melting Up Today

    Positive corporate earnings and industry-specific news are providing a much-needed boost to these beaten-down pot stocks.

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in late trading.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared

  • Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    On Novavax's (NVAX) third-quarter earnings call, investors' focus is likely to be on the sales figures of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Rite Aid's Shares Jumped 15.3% on Tuesday

    Shares of drugstore company Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) jumped 16.3% on Tuesday. Despite Rite Aid's current woes, investors jumped in to buy its stock the same day that President Joe Biden got his COVID-19 booster shot and encouraged Americans to do the same. Rite Aid may be seen as a bargain with a potential to turn things around, though even the company has said it doesn't expect to be cash-flow positive until next year.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Dow Jones Futures: Microsoft, Google Fall On Earnings; Market Rally Runs Up To Key Test

    The stock market rally ran up to a key test Tuesday. But tech futures tumbled late on Microsoft and. Google earnings.

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 2 Largest Stocks by 2030

    Apple is currently the world's largest company, with a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the technology giant cede its position to other fast-growing companies that are operating in disruptive areas by the end of the decade. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, are two companies that have the potential to become the two largest companies in the world by 2030. Let's take a closer look at the reasons why Tesla and TSMC have the potential to become the largest stocks by 2030.

  • Visa beats on earnings and boosts dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter as the payments giant continued to call out strong consumer spending trends.