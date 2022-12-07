U.S. markets closed

Clear Sky Commissions Geophysics Program at the Halo Project in Big Smoky Valley

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
·6 min read
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.

Company engages Axiom Exploration Group & Mira Geoscience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTCQB: CSKYF) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Axiom Exploration Group and Mira Geoscience to complete a geophysics program at the Halo Project in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

Company CEO, Patrick Morris, said, “Clear Sky continues to execute on our exploration and development plan, with our two-pronged approach to unlocking the claystone value. While our metallurgical team is hard at work with the processing and extraction technology, our exploration team continues to build out our geological understanding of both Halo and ELi projects. This geophysics program will be used as a key input for 2023 exploration and development, which is planned to include an inaugural exploration drill program.”

The program will use a Loupe time domain EM system designed in Western Australia. Loupe is a ground-based unique, portable, mobile transient electromagnetic (TEM) system that takes advantage of a wide range of developments in electronics and signal processing. An integrated geophysical model will be produced that uses the geophysics data collected at Halo, in combination with public geological/geophysical data, and field data sets provided by Clear Sky. The integrated geophysical model will inform the development of a 2D and 3D model as input to a layered earth inversion (LEI). It is expected that the LEI will be used to invert for the location of key boundaries and the thickness of geological layers.

Onsite work will be done by Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. (“Axiom”) of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and consists of the collection and processing of time domain electromagnetic data. This consists of a 73 line-km survey over the project at a survey line spacing of 100 m, with potential infill at 50 m spacing in-between selected lines of interest.

Interpretation and modelling of the field data, including the production of the layered earth inversion model, will be done by Mira Geoscience. Founded in 1999, Mira has pioneered the application of advanced geological modelling, 3D-GIS technology and 4D multi-disciplinary data management through the integrated “Common Earth Model.” They specialize in leveraging and integrating some of the world’s most advanced earth modelling technologies into workflow-based solutions that provide better, faster decisions for their clients.

“One of the advantages of The Loupe system is the speed at which it can be deployed,” continues Pat Morris. “We expect the field survey for this work plan to be completed before the end of this year. And to have the data processed and the model created early in the next year.”

Qualified Person:

Anna Hicken, P.Geo., of Geomax Consulting, and consultant to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in this news release.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Patrick Morris~

Patrick Morris
Chief Executive Officer
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
www.clearskylithium.com

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTCQB: CSKYF)
Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more; visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.clearskylithium.com and to sign up to our “news alerts” to be advised of future news releases and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video, which is now available on the website.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the planned geophysics program at the Halo property to be undertaken by Axiom and Mira, the timing of completion of the geophysics program, and the expected use of the results of the geophysics program by the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated May 31, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
Investor Relations
Email: info@clearskylithium.com
Phone: +1 (778) 383-7240


