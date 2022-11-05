U.S. markets closed

Clear Sky Engages Consultant for Grant Funding Efforts

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
·6 min read
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.

Company targets federal, state, and county level funding for lithium technology advancement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTCQB: CSKYF) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, today announced an agreement with Eva Garland Consulting, LLC (“EGC”) to undertake the development of a strategic non-dilutive plan targeting grant funding opportunities.

  • EGC brings expertise in identifying and applying for applicable technology grant funding.

  • Adjacent companies American Lithium Corp and American Battery Technology Company (located to the north and southwest of Clear Sky’s Halo project, respectively) recently received grant funding in collaboration with DuPont for US$4.5M from the US Department of Energy.

  • EGC has raised over US$600M in grant funding to-date.

EGC is an Inc 5000 fastest-growing company, headquartered in Raleigh, NC. The company’s 40+ Ph.D. scientific grant experts specialize in providing comprehensive accounting and compliance assistance to accelerate development of innovative technologies by obtaining and managing grant funding to assist scientific advancement. EGC offers full-service support that includes project management, strategic guidance, scientific grant writing and a tailored approach for each submission. EGC has worked with over 2000 innovative companies, universities, incubators, and government agencies.

Company CEO, Patrick Morris, notes, “We are delighted to begin working with Dr. Garland’s team. With the recent announcement regarding our neighbours at American Battery Technology achieving a US Dept of Energy funding award, it was clear to us the time is right to accelerate our action planning for non-dilutive funding opportunities. EGC has a demonstrated track record and is already developing for us a detailed roadmap and prioritization schedule of available grant funding opportunities. We are pleased to be working together with such an experienced partner to help expedite the increasingly strong government support at the federal, state, and county level for lithium exploration & technology advancement in the increasingly high-priority critical minerals sector. Our overall planning is predicated on the belief that technological advancement, especially in lithium extraction and processing, is key to shareholder value and grant funding will play an increasingly important role in driving successful outcomes for the entire industry.”

Clear Sky is also pleased to announce that its common shares have been upgraded to the OTC Markets Group’s OTCQB® platform from the OTC Pink Market. The Company’s ticker symbol remains the same. The company expects that the OTCQB will help build shareholder value with a goal of enhanced liquidity and efficient trading access.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.clearskylithium.com and to sign up to our “news alerts” to be advised of future news releases and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video which is available on the website.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,
Sincerely,

~Patrick Morris~

Patrick Morris
Chief Executive Officer
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
www.clearskylithium.com

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTCQB: CSKYF)
Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company currently holds interests on the ELi and Halo properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s plans to undertake the development of a strategic non-dilutive plan targeting grant funding opportunities, the services to be provided by EGC and the benefits to the Company therefrom, and the potential for the Company’s OTCQB quotation to help build shareholder value with a goal of enhanced liquidity and efficient trading access.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated May 31, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
Investor Relations
Email: info@clearskylithium.com
Telephone: +1 (778) 383-7240


