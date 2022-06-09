Clear Sky Lithium Becomes a Reporting Issuer

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has been issued a receipt for a final prospectus by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) and is now a reporting issuer. The Company expects its common shares to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on or about Monday, June 13th with the ticker symbol “POWR.” The listing of the Company’s common shares is subject to the final approval of the CSE.



Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Eli property in central Nevada. The Company is also actively involved in the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies and reduced production costs in a sustainable manner.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.clearskylithium.com for more information and to sign up to receive our “news alerts” for timely news release distribution and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This letter contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the trading of the Company’s common shares on the CSE.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated May 31, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this letter. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

