Clear Sky Preliminary Data Review Completed by Processing Partner MDS

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
·6 min read
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.

Bench scale test work planned on claystone lithium sample from Little Smoky Valley

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTCQB: CSKYF) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce that extraction and processing partner MDS Technical Corp (“MDS”) has completed an initial review of the data and stated that the sample is fit for their process.

MDS Technical Corp used the geochemistry and mineral abundance data provided by Clear Sky from the collected sample and compared it to their internal database. Their initial review indicates that the sample represents a mineralogical blend specifically suitable to their patented process that aims to leach, concentrate, and purify lithium from claystone, with the ultimate objective of producing battery grade lithium carbonate.

Company CEO, Patrick Morris, observes, “The initial review is indeed encouraging. The results are typical of the samples that MDS has told us they successfully processed in the past. Beyond these previously announced bench scale study on the samples, the results obtained will be used to further support, characterize, and refine our metallurgical plan to unlock the value and opportunity of the lithium sector. I am very pleased with the progress our team has made to date and look forward to announcing the results of our continued efforts to expand our understanding at our properties in Nevada.”

Over the last four decades, MDS has developed extraction and separation solutions for a number of industries. Led by Larry Lein, the company has developed a patented lithium process in which they are able to process large leach supernatant volumes at low pH containing dilute lithium extracted from claystone and purify and process the stream into a concentrated lithium solution. With the heightened interest in lithium mining, the MDS process may be the key to increasing our understanding of the systemic problem of processing lithium from claystone.

Qualified Person:

The metallurgical and processing information in this press release has been provided to the Company by MDS Technical Corp. The information has been reviewed and approved by Anna Hicken of Geomax Consulting and consultant to the Company, a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101, who has relied on upon the information provided by MDS.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Patrick Morris~

Patrick Morris
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
www.clearskylithium.com

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTC: CSKYF)
Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.clearskylithium.com and to sign up to our “news alerts” to be advised of future news releases and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video which is now available on the website.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the results obtained from the MDS bench scale testing being used to further support, characterize, and refine the Company’s metallurgical plan, the announcement of the results of the Company’s continued efforts to expand its understanding at its properties in Nevada, and the MDS process being beneficial for increasing the Company’s understanding of the systemic problem of processing lithium from claystone.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated May 31, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.
Investor Relations
Email: info@clearskylithium.com
Phone: +1 (778) 383-7240


