Clear the Way for a New Generation of Diamond Drums

SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X

The new SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X combines the best performance features of depth control and open drum designs into one powerful and versatile attachment.

A New Generation of Diamond Drums

Available in 60- and 72-inch cutting widths, the OD Pro X is made for a wide range of heavy-duty applications, including land clearing, vegetation management, and utility and roadside maintenance.

Attachment Leader Signals Commitment to Mulching Market with Equipment Innovations and Unrivaled Customer Care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Mowers, a leading manufacturer of industrial mowing, mulching, and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer, and excavator markets, has announced an increased commitment to the professional mulching market by heralding “a new generation of Diamond drums” starting with the introduction of a revolutionary open drum mulcher that combines the best performance features of depth control and open drum designs into one powerful and versatile attachment. The new SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X is the first in a series of high-performance mulching tools set to be launched by the attachment leader this year.

“At Diamond, we are committed to offering our customers the best tools for every task,” said Dan Stachel, Executive Vice President of Diamond Mowers. “With this goal in mind, we are pleased to announce an upgraded family of drum mulchers featuring product enhancements and a wider variety of mulching heads to meet our diverse customer needs.”

Versatility Meets Productivity

First out of the gate is the new Drum Mulcher OD Pro X, an innovative design that fuses open drum versatility with depth control precision. Ideal for users requiring power and flexibility for harsh mulching needs, this easy-to-operate tool is made for a wide range of heavy-duty applications from land clearing and vegetation management to utility and roadside maintenance. It is strategically engineered to allow heavy ground engagement for maximum productivity while producing a smaller finished product than conventional open drum models.

“We believe there’s always another approach to innovation,” explained Stachel. “Our new drum mulcher offers the best of both worlds to deliver optimal versatility and powerful processing for tackling the toughest mulching and brush clearing applications.”

Designed to process material up to 9” in diameter continuously, this new drum is differentiated in the marketplace by its optimized infeed system. Directional rake tines deflect vegetation back to the rotor and shredding chamber for smaller mulch after the first pass. Optimum shredding performed in the drum chamber reduces the need for back-dragging and produces a uniform mulch with a smaller particle size than typical open drum options.

“The infeed area and entire processing chamber of the OD Pro X are specifically designed for the most efficient reduction of material possible,” Stachel noted.

Available in 60- and 72-inch cutting widths, the OD Pro X accommodates three tooth options, allowing users to interchange teeth for different applications, all while maintaining drum balance. Other product features include:

Variable displacement piston motor

Severe-duty bearings rated to 77,000+ lbs. and protected by a labyrinth design and triple steel ring seals

Replaceable, abrasion-resistant AR 400 liner to minimize wear

Chain guard to protect the operator and machine from flying debris

Priced to retail from approx. $31,978, the drum attaches to most skid-steers and compact track loaders. Upon purchase, the attachment is factory-set to match each carrier’s specified pressure and flow. Diamond Mowers’ dealers have the ability to fine-tune the motor settings to achieve peak performance.

“The OD Pro X is a must-have for any rental fleet or contracting operation with multiple operators,” said Stachel. “It’s a versatile, cost-effective utility tool that tackles virtually any mulching job.”

Coming Soon

Diamond Mowers intends to roll out a whole portfolio of drum mulching attachments to reinforce its commitment to the vegetation management space. In addition to the new open drum, customers can anticipate enhancements to the company’s depth control drum, along with a low-flow skid drum, a boom drum , and a game-changing excavator drum specifically designed for use with midi excavators.

“True partnership requires a full array of products,” added Stachel. “With these new and improved attachment options, Diamond will be a complete source for any mulching need.”

Unrivaled Customer Care

All Diamond Mowers products are backed by a one-year warranty and the company’s industry-leading customer service resources. In addition to an experienced team of customer care experts, Diamond offers a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee on its most common parts, and a dedicated parts team available to answer questions and quickly address any parts needs that may arise.

“We’re committed to being the best partner for our customers,” noted Stachel.

To learn more about the Drum Mulcher OD Pro X or to find a Diamond dealer near you, visit DiamondMowers.com. For more information, call 605.977.3300 or email info@diamondmowers.com.

ABOUT DIAMOND MOWERS

Founded in 2000, Diamond Mowers is the leading manufacturer of industrial mowing, mulching and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer, and excavator markets. Based in Sioux Falls, S.D., the company’s products include boom mowers, rotary mowers, flail mowers and forestry mulchers for municipalities, contractors, and landowners, as well as attachments for small and large-scale brush clearing operations. For more information, go to DiamondMowers.com.

