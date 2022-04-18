U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,396.56
    +3.97 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,525.42
    +74.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,350.95
    -0.13 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.45
    +1.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.30
    +22.40 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.31
    +0.61 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8220
    -0.0060 (-0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5250
    +0.0860 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,404.82
    -1,014.62 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.71
    -12.22 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Clear the Way for a New Generation of Diamond Drums

Diamond Mowers
·5 min read
Diamond Mowers
Diamond Mowers

SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X

The new SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X combines the best performance features of depth control and open drum designs into one powerful and versatile attachment.
The new SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X combines the best performance features of depth control and open drum designs into one powerful and versatile attachment.

A New Generation of Diamond Drums

Available in 60- and 72-inch cutting widths, the OD Pro X is made for a wide range of heavy-duty applications, including land clearing, vegetation management, and utility and roadside maintenance.
Available in 60- and 72-inch cutting widths, the OD Pro X is made for a wide range of heavy-duty applications, including land clearing, vegetation management, and utility and roadside maintenance.

Attachment Leader Signals Commitment to Mulching Market with Equipment Innovations and Unrivaled Customer Care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Mowers, a leading manufacturer of industrial mowing, mulching, and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer, and excavator markets, has announced an increased commitment to the professional mulching market by heralding “a new generation of Diamond drums” starting with the introduction of a revolutionary open drum mulcher that combines the best performance features of depth control and open drum designs into one powerful and versatile attachment. The new SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X is the first in a series of high-performance mulching tools set to be launched by the attachment leader this year.

“At Diamond, we are committed to offering our customers the best tools for every task,” said Dan Stachel, Executive Vice President of Diamond Mowers. “With this goal in mind, we are pleased to announce an upgraded family of drum mulchers featuring product enhancements and a wider variety of mulching heads to meet our diverse customer needs.”

Versatility Meets Productivity
First out of the gate is the new Drum Mulcher OD Pro X, an innovative design that fuses open drum versatility with depth control precision. Ideal for users requiring power and flexibility for harsh mulching needs, this easy-to-operate tool is made for a wide range of heavy-duty applications from land clearing and vegetation management to utility and roadside maintenance. It is strategically engineered to allow heavy ground engagement for maximum productivity while producing a smaller finished product than conventional open drum models.

“We believe there’s always another approach to innovation,” explained Stachel. “Our new drum mulcher offers the best of both worlds to deliver optimal versatility and powerful processing for tackling the toughest mulching and brush clearing applications.”

Designed to process material up to 9” in diameter continuously, this new drum is differentiated in the marketplace by its optimized infeed system. Directional rake tines deflect vegetation back to the rotor and shredding chamber for smaller mulch after the first pass. Optimum shredding performed in the drum chamber reduces the need for back-dragging and produces a uniform mulch with a smaller particle size than typical open drum options.

“The infeed area and entire processing chamber of the OD Pro X are specifically designed for the most efficient reduction of material possible,” Stachel noted.

Available in 60- and 72-inch cutting widths, the OD Pro X accommodates three tooth options, allowing users to interchange teeth for different applications, all while maintaining drum balance. Other product features include:

  • Variable displacement piston motor

  • Severe-duty bearings rated to 77,000+ lbs. and protected by a labyrinth design and triple steel ring seals

  • Replaceable, abrasion-resistant AR 400 liner to minimize wear

  • Chain guard to protect the operator and machine from flying debris

Priced to retail from approx. $31,978, the drum attaches to most skid-steers and compact track loaders. Upon purchase, the attachment is factory-set to match each carrier’s specified pressure and flow. Diamond Mowers’ dealers have the ability to fine-tune the motor settings to achieve peak performance.

“The OD Pro X is a must-have for any rental fleet or contracting operation with multiple operators,” said Stachel. “It’s a versatile, cost-effective utility tool that tackles virtually any mulching job.”

Coming Soon
Diamond Mowers intends to roll out a whole portfolio of drum mulching attachments to reinforce its commitment to the vegetation management space. In addition to the new open drum, customers can anticipate enhancements to the company’s depth control drum, along with a low-flow skid drum, a boom drum, and a game-changing excavator drum specifically designed for use with midi excavators.

“True partnership requires a full array of products,” added Stachel. “With these new and improved attachment options, Diamond will be a complete source for any mulching need.”

Unrivaled Customer Care
All Diamond Mowers products are backed by a one-year warranty and the company’s industry-leading customer service resources. In addition to an experienced team of customer care experts, Diamond offers a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee on its most common parts, and a dedicated parts team available to answer questions and quickly address any parts needs that may arise.

“We’re committed to being the best partner for our customers,” noted Stachel.

To learn more about the Drum Mulcher OD Pro X or to find a Diamond dealer near you, visit DiamondMowers.com. For more information, call 605.977.3300 or email info@diamondmowers.com.

ABOUT DIAMOND MOWERS
Founded in 2000, Diamond Mowers is the leading manufacturer of industrial mowing, mulching and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer, and excavator markets. Based in Sioux Falls, S.D., the company’s products include boom mowers, rotary mowers, flail mowers and forestry mulchers for municipalities, contractors, and landowners, as well as attachments for small and large-scale brush clearing operations. For more information, go to DiamondMowers.com.

Contact: Mike Tishka
L.C. Williams & Associates
312/565-3900
mtishka@lcwa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cef748d-a5e4-4fe3-977d-102f38512ebb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b35af73f-829f-4c5e-ae88-f594892bbb94


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty drops amid market turmoil

    Bitcoin miners saw a 1.26% drop in mining difficulty on Thursday, the third time this year, while the price fell to less than US$40,000. See related article: Cryptos slump over inflation, Shanghai lockdown and war concerns Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 28.23 trillion at block height 731,808, after it saw an […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil Little Changed as China Lockdowns Counter Libya Field Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was stable amid signs that continued coronavirus lockdowns in China are weighing on the economy, countering bullish news that protests are shutting in supplies from Libya.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsElon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet Channeling Elvis Baffles InvestorsWest Te

  • Natural-gas prices continue to climb toward 14-year high, while oil prices hold steady

    Natural-gas prices carried on from last week's gains that saw the contract hit the highest level since October 2008.

  • Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday in choppy trade, with Brent crude topping $112 a barrel, as outages in Libya deepened concern over tight global supply and the Ukraine crisis dragged on, offsetting concern over slowing Chinese demand. Adding to supply pressures from sanctions on Russia, Libya's National Oil Corp on Monday warned "a painful wave of closures" had begun hitting its facilities and declared force majeure at Al-Sharara oilfield and other sites. "With global supplies now so tight, even the most minor disruption is likely to have an outsized impact on prices," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

  • Utilities Plan Huge Electric Grid Upgrades, Adding to Power Bills

    Power companies are preparing to spend the most money in decades to shift to renewable energy and replace aging infrastructure.

  • China’s Spreading Lockdowns Keeping Metals Supply Chains Snarled

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s virus lockdowns are spreading to other parts of the country, keeping metals supply chains snarled and demand subdued even as the situation in Shanghai seems to be improving.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsElon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet Channeling Elvis Baffles InvestorsT

  • Corn Extends Rally to Decade High as Traders Weigh Supply Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn extended a rally to the highest in a decade as investors weighed threats to supplies from the war in Ukraine and prospects that it will buttress demand for the U.S. crop. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsElon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet Channeling Elvis Baffles InvestorsRussia

  • Bank of America’s Quarterly Profit Falls 12%

    Bank of America said Monday that its first-quarter profit fell 12%, its first quarterly decline since 2020. Bank of America’s results reinforce the postpandemic normal for the country’s largest banks. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Wells Fargo & Co., Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley all reported lower first-quarter earnings last week.

  • Trevali Reports Flooding Event at its Perkoa Mine

    Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces that early this morning a flooding event occurred after heavy rainfall in which the Company's Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso was flooded in certain areas. The mine was evacuated, and mine rescue efforts were immediately initiated and are ongoing. Eight workers are currently missing underground.

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • China's economy sags under widespread COVID-19 lockdowns

    China's economy sags under widespread COVID-19 lockdowns

  • Asian markets slide on inflation, Covid fears

    Asian stocks closed lower on Monday in cautious trade, as figures showed China's economic growth accelerated in the first quarter of the year, but the government warned of "significant challenges" ahead.

  • Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

    The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. New guidance issued Monday requires that the material purchased — whether it's for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet — be produced in the U.S. However, the rules also set up a process to waive those requirements in case there are not enough domestic producers or the material costs too much, with the goal of issuing fewer waivers over time as U.S. manufacturing capacity increases. “There are going to be additional opportunities for good jobs in the manufacturing sector," said Celeste Drake, director of Made in America at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

  • Ports chaos as China's zero-Covid lockdowns threaten new global trade crisis

    More than a tenth of goods being shipped globally are stuck at ports as Chinese lockdowns threaten to cause a fresh supply chain crisis.

  • Robot fruit pickers could be deployed to stop Britons going hungry

    Robots could be used to pick fruit under plans to stop Britain from suffering food shortages.

  • China’s Economy Grew 4.8% in First Quarter, Beating Expectations

    GDP accelerated even as lockdowns closed factories and kept tens of millions confined to their homes. However, Beijing faces a major test this year to keep the economy firing.

  • Shanghai lockdown: China spending and employment hit

    Official figures also showed the world's second largest economy grew at a faster pace than expected.

  • The rise in funding to female-led startups in Africa, has many caveats

    Africa's female-led startups have seen a dramatic increase in financing. That comes off a low base, was mostly driven by a few big deals and still significantly lags behind that of male-led startups.

  • Charts Can Turn Good or Bad

    The upcoming week is key to the market. So many stocks are sitting at or near the lower support lines and we are oversold.