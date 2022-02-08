U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

ClearBalance HealthCare Named Best in KLAS for Patient Financing Services

·4 min read

The leader in patient financing solutions takes top honors for the second consecutive year.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearBalance HealthCare® has been named Best in KLAS for patient financing services in 2022, based on independently verified customer feedback from KLAS Research. The designation signifies that revenue cycle leaders regard ClearBalance HealthCare as the leader in patient financing solutions, now for the second year in a row; ClearBalance rated Best in KLAS in 2021 as well.

ClearBalance also is customer-rated #1 in patient financing by Black Book Market Research and has been HFMA Peer Reviewed since 2015. According to the latest KLAS data, ClearBalance has "A" ratings across all its measurement pillars: loyalty, operations, relationships, service and value.

As one revenue cycle leader notes, "ClearBalance HealthCare exceeds the expectations of not only my staff but also patients. ClearBalance is always willing to bend over backward to get us and our patients what we need. I have never worked with a company (like ClearBalance) where they have been willing to do anything to make things better."

ClearBalance regularly exceeds its health system partners' expectations, with an average 90% revenue recovery and immediate boost to cash flow. ClearBalance consistently delivers patient loyalty and referral ratings to its provider partners of 91% and 88%, respectively. Customer feedback and excellent ratings from KLAS are another measure demonstrating ClearBalance's ability to deliver above-average performance.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, KLAS Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

"We are honored to be named Best in KLAS for the second year in a row," says ClearBalance President and CEO Bruce Haupt. "Our dedicated financial professionals and patient experience representatives have been helping providers and patients for 30 years. Providers rely on us to accelerate cash flow and reduce patient bad debt. Patients depend on our financing program to manage their out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Once again, we appreciate recognition for getting the job done right and keeping providers and patients satisfied."

Not only are healthcare providers rating ClearBalance #1, but patients find the ClearBalance service invaluable to their household budget. According to a recent healthcare consumerism study produced by Porter Research, 72% of respondents rely on their ClearBalance Account as a line item in their monthly budget to manage major healthcare costs for the family.

"Having ClearBalance as a repayment option for my unexpected major surgery was so valuable," said one survey respondent. "The costs for the ER visit, pre-op requirements, the actual surgery, hospital stay and specialty expenses were not something that we were financially prepared for."

Read the KLAS report.

About ClearBalance HealthCare
ClearBalance HealthCare partners with health systems nationwide to provide consumer-centric patient financing that makes care affordable. Its data-driven approach delivers higher patient adoption and greater patient repayment, which substantially improves health system revenue recovery: lower bad debt and higher cash flow. ClearBalance is Best in KLAS for patient financing solutions and is the #1 customer-rated patient financing vendor according to Black Book Market Research. ClearBalance also is HITRUST CSF Certified for regulatory and industry-defined security standards. Patients give ClearBalance loyalty and referral ratings of 91% and 88%, respectively. ClearBalance.org.

About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

Contact:

ClearBalance HealthCare


Laurie Heavey


SVP, Product & Strategic Marketing


329288@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearbalance-healthcare-named-best-in-klas-for-patient-financing-services-301476679.html

SOURCE ClearBalance HealthCare

