ClearDATA Appoints Rick Froehlich as President and CEO

Froehlich brings transformational leadership experience in driving go-to-market strategies and innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearDATA ®, healthcare’s largest managed cloud and defense provider, today announced that Rick Froehlich has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Froehlich most recently held the position of Chief Revenue Officer at Outseer, a fraud management software company, and brings extensive experience in driving go-to-market strategies and innovation at high-growth organizations. ClearDATA’s former CEO and co-founder, Darin Brannan, has resigned from the company to pursue other interests.



"I am honored and excited to join the ClearDATA team during such a transformational time,” said Froehlich. “We have an earnest responsibility as the leader in the Healthcare Cloud Management market to help the healthcare industry securely harness the cloud and the nascent power of data to fundamentally improve the standard of care across the globe. This is no small aspiration, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Froehlich brings more than 20 years of transformational leadership experience, driving strong financial results. He has spent his career working at Fortune 50 corporations, growing start-up divisions, leading turnarounds of smaller companies, and spearheading several successful exits. Prior to his role at Outseer, Froehlich served as CRO at Rackspace, where he drove successful recruiting, mentorship, management, and retention of productive go-to-market teams. In 2018, Froehlich was voted one of the top 100 Global Sales Leaders by Modern Sale Magazine.

Speaking on behalf of ClearDATA’s board of directors, Chairman Robert Abbott said, "We very much appreciate Darin Brannan's leadership and tenacity over the last 10 years, building ClearDATA into the catalyst for healthcare’s modernization it is today. Today, we are excited to have Rick Froehlich join the company, as he brings the deep operational experience and strategic skills for the next phase of ClearDATA’s growth and leadership in the industry."

