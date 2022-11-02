ClearEstate Announces Partnership with Concentra Trust

To introduce a new product to more than 200 Canadian credit unions

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ClearEstate, a Canadian Fintech solution for estate planning and administration, has partnered with Concentra Trust, a federally regulated trust company that is now part of Equitable Bank, to introduce a new product to more than 200 Canadian credit unions: a full suite of digitally native estate planning and administration services, available to all.

Concentra Trust has been a partner in the credit union system for more than 65 years and is excited to collaborate with ClearEstate on estate solutions. By leveraging modern technology and excellent customer service, Concentra Trust believes that ClearEstate will bring accessible and affordable estate trust services to Canadian credit unions and their members.

"Finding partners who align with our vision of innovation in estate planning and administration is key to keeping our solutions and services at the leading edge. ClearEstate is pleased to share this common objective with Concentra Trust, and continues its efforts to offer estate services for all Canadians, regardless of income and status," says Davide Pisanu, CEO of ClearEstate.

"Concentra Trust is excited about its partnership with Clear Estate to bring cost-effective, technology-driven, and innovative solutions to help credit union members who are executors of estates," says Tanya Postlewaite, Head of Concentra Trust. "Being an executor is a complex obligation and having intuitive technology, coupled with personalized and professional support from estate professionals, to guide executors through the estate process is the best of both worlds."

"We're building for the future on the strength of the past, and growing the well-established credit union network that Concentra has expertly supported for many years is a priority for us," said Andrew Moor, President & CEO of Equitable Bank. "Part of that growth is infusing new, modern, and value-add technology, like the ClearEstate solution, so that our credit union partners can meaningfully grow their own businesses for years to come."

About ClearEstate

ClearEstate offers a digitally native, customer-centric approach to bringing high-end trust services to an underserved Canadian market. No matter the size of the estate to be settled, their team of estate professionals uses technology, transparency and empathy to alleviate the procedural and emotional burdens of estate planning and settlement. Since 2020, ClearEstate has offered a forward-looking full suite of estate-related services.

About Concentra Trust

With more than 65 years of experience and expertise, Concentra Trust serves credit unions, corporate entities, Fintechs and individuals with a full suite of trust services. Concentra Trust focuses on specialized needs, including Indigenous trusts, corporate trusts, high net worth personal trusts, and Registered Plan trustee solutions. Concentra Trust is part of the Equitable Bank family and a member of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC).

About Equitable Bank

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 370,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

