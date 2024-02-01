Clearfield (CLFD) Declined in 2023

Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released the “Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund was up 11.04% in 2023 compared to the S&P Small Cap 600 TR benchmark's 16.05% return, and the Morningstar U.S. Fund Small Blend's 16.03% gain. The performance of various sectors varied throughout the year, with several sectors experiencing increased volatility. The Fund's year-to-date underperformance compared to the benchmark can be attributed primarily to the strong performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector, in which the Fund has a significant underweight position. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund featured stocks such as Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) manufactures and sells fiber optic management, protection and delivery products. On January 31, 2024, Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) stock closed at $25.19 per share. One-month return of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was -11.92%, and its shares lost 64.38% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) has a market capitalization of $377.588 million.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund stated the following regarding Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Looking at individual stocks, year-to-date relative underperformance was driven in part by several stocks, including Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), a Minnesota-based supplier of fiber optic access and management products used in broadband infrastructure installations that is working through a buildup in inventory, and some new uncertainty pertaining to the timing of a multi-year Federal broadband stimulus spending initiative."

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 9 hedge fund portfolios held Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) at the end of third quarter which was 10 in the previous quarter.

