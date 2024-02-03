Clearfield First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$34.2m (down 60% from 1Q 2023).

Net loss: US$5.27m (down by 137% from US$14.3m profit in 1Q 2023).

US$0.35 loss per share (down from US$1.01 profit in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Clearfield Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 15%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 16%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 7.2% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Communications industry in the US are expected to grow by 3.9%.

Performance of the American Communications industry.

The company's shares are up 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Clearfield (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.