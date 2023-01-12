U.S. markets closed

Clearfield Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Clearfield, Inc.
·2 min read
Clearfield, Inc.
Clearfield, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communications providers, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Financial results will be issued in a press release and the company’s FieldReport prior to the call, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. Comprised of presentation slides that will be used throughout the call, the FieldReport will provide additional insight into the company’s financial and operational performance.

Clearfield’s President and CEO Cheri Beranek and CFO Dan Herzog will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-0792
International dial-in: 1-201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13735394

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through February 16, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13735394

About Clearfield, Inc. 

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
CLFD@gatewayir.com


