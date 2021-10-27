U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,575.41
    +0.62 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,645.82
    -111.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,332.59
    +96.87 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.56
    -24.52 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    -1.97 (-2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5470
    -0.0720 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6810
    -0.4480 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,908.90
    -3,301.41 (-5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.45
    -61.88 (-4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Clearfield Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clearfield, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Financial results will be issued in a press release and the company’s FieldReport prior to the call, which will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website. Comprised of presentation slides that will be used throughout the call, the FieldReport will provide additional insight into the company’s financial and operational performance.

Clearfield’s President and CEO Cheri Beranek and CFO Dan Herzog will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-844-826-3033
International dial-in: 1-412-317-5185
Conference ID: 10161010

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 18, 2021.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10161010

About Clearfield, Inc.
Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Sophie Pearson
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
CLFD@gatewayir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Phillips 66 to buy remaining stake in partnership for $3.4 billion

    (Reuters) -Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it will buy the remaining units of Phillips 66 Partners it does not already own for $3.4 billion, as the refiner aims to simplify its governance and corporate structure. Phillips 66 Partners was formed by the refiner to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. "We believe this acquisition will allow both PSX shareholders and PSXP unitholders to participate in the value creation of the combined entities, supported by the strong financial position of Phillips 66," Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said in a statement.

  • Micron or Skyworks: Which Semiconductor Play Is the Better Buy?

    These two hot semiconductor stocks have recently pulled back, but which one should investors snap up?

  • The Big Reason SunPower Stock Is Surging Today

    With SunPower shares also languishing this year, today's big event was the perfect incentive for investors to jump into the stock. SunPower shares were up 8.5% at 11:10 a.m. EDT after popping 11.7% in early-morning trading. After market close Tuesday, Enphase Energy released a stunner of a third-quarter earnings report: Its revenue nearly doubled year over year to hit a record quarterly high of $351.5 million, driven by strong demand for microinverters and a 51% jump in its storage systems shipment.

  • Visa Crushes Earnings But Guidance Hits Dow Giant; Mastercard Looms

    Visa handily beat earnings views, but guidance disappointed. Visa stock and Mastercard stock fell as Mastercard earnings loom.

  • This Low-Priced Marijuana Stock Could Make You Rich

    Low-priced equities (usually defined as stocks with share prices under $5) are a favorite vehicle among risk-tolerant investors for a host of reasons. This strategy creates instant leverage for shareholders (potentially amplifying returns) in a manner similar to buying a call or a put option, without having to worry about the all-important problem of an expiration date. Companies with exceedingly low share prices, however, often have underlying fundamental problems or operate in a high-risk industry (e.g., clinical-stage biotechs).

  • Earnings Roundup: McDonald's, Coca-Cola, & GM report strong results- here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss the latest rounds of earnings from McDonald's, Coca-Cola, and General Motors.&nbsp;

  • 3 Stocks You Can Still Buy on Sale in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

    Wall Street knows it. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple stands at 20.4. The average forward price-to-earnings ratio for pharmaceutical stocks in the index is 13.3.

  • What Does The Home Depot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HD) Share Price Indicate?

    Let's talk about the popular The Home Depot, Inc. ( NYSE:HD ). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in...

  • Visa tops earnings expectations, but stock dips after outlook disappoints

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter but shares are off 4.4% in Wednesday trading as the company issued a lower-than-expected revenue outlook that struck some analysts as conservative.

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Denies Pinterest Acquisition?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Twitter falls on ‘challenging’ user growth outlook: Analyst

    Twitter reported third quarter earnings that missed expectations. Mizuho Analyst James Lee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Novavax files first COVID-19 vaccine authorization in UK

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's filing for vaccine authorization in the UK, plans to seek approval from the FDA, and how supply chain disruption has affected the ramp-up of vaccine production.