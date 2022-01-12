U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,156.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,839.50
    +8.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.10
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.83
    +0.61 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.22
    -1.18 (-6.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3800
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,976.93
    +1,091.01 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.79
    +30.37 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.49
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Clearlake Capital-Backed TEAM Technologies Acquires iiMED, a Nearshore Specialty Manufacturer of FDA Class I & II Consumable Medical Devices

·4 min read

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens TEAM's Position as a Partner to Healthcare OEMs and Accelerates Growth in the Healthcare Specialty Manufacturing Market

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM Technologies, Inc. ("TEAM" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented North American engineering solutions and specialty manufacturer serving healthcare end markets and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), announced today that it has acquired iiMED Medical Solutions, L.L.C. ("iiMED") from affiliates of ACON Investments, L.L.C. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction represents the eighth transaction completed by TEAM since 2012 and the fourth acquisition since Clearlake invested in TEAM in 2018.

Team Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Clearlake Capital Group)
Team Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Clearlake Capital Group)

iiMED is a nearshore specialty manufacturer of FDA Class I & II consumable medical devices that partners with healthcare OEMs from design to manufacturing devices for patient monitoring, wound care, and compression therapy treatments. Based in Amherst, NY, and supported by a strong operational leadership team and skilled workforce in Reynosa, Mexico, iiMED's core capabilities include RF welding, flame lamination, converting, sewing and clean room assembly. The combination with iiMED enhances TEAM's portfolio of scalable technical capabilities, which range from design and material sourcing to manufacturing, assembly, and packaging, and establishes an attractive nearshore presence to better support the combined business's customers in healthcare sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome iiMED's customer partners and talented employees to the TEAM family. We have been impressed with iiMED's rapid growth and deep expertise across an array of specialty manufacturing solutions, and we look forward to working with the iiMED team to grow our combined business to better serve our healthcare customers," said Marshall White, President and CEO of TEAM. "As our communities continue working through the implications of severe supply chain constraints and disruption, TEAM remains committed to building a North American footprint of scale and manufacturing excellence to aid our customers in their pursuit of enhanced procurement continuity and accelerated time-to-market for their critical healthcare solutions."

"Today marks another significant milestone in our effort to build TEAM into a scaled North American solutions provider serving as a strategic supply chain partner to healthcare OEMs. When we invested in TEAM, we identified a significant opportunity to enhance the Company's healthcare design and manufacturing value proposition and better serve TEAM's customers through nearshore footprint expansion," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Arta Tabaee, Managing Director, Clearlake. "We look forward to continuing to partner with Marshall and his team to further enhance TEAM's innovative solutions and capabilities as a value-added healthcare products specialty solutions provider."

"This transaction combines highly complementary manufacturing processes and deepens both organizations' capabilities within critical healthcare end markets," said Ben Kruger, Vice President, Clearlake. "We are pleased to welcome iiMED's employees as we continue our growth trajectory with TEAM. We look forward to leveraging our O.P.S.® framework to integrate the platforms and continue driving accelerated growth through both organic and inorganic initiatives."

"The combination with TEAM marks a new chapter in iiMED's evolution," said Bill Flaherty, CEO of iiMED. "We are excited to join TEAM and leverage their manufacturing expertise, scale, and operational footprint to further accelerate growth. We look forward to continuing to deliver high quality solutions to our healthcare customers."

About TEAM Technologies

Headquartered in Morristown, TN with 14 facilities throughout the United States, TEAM Technologies is an innovative solutions provider supporting the foremost global healthcare products companies. With its 'ONE TEAM, MANY TECHNOLOGIES' philosophy, TEAM boasts an extensive lineup of manufacturing and design processes tailored to provide advanced solutions in medical, oral & dental care, infection prevention and control, and other healthcare use cases. With an entrepreneurial mindset and a management team with deep industry experience, TEAM Technologies leverages seamless, turnkey processes and innovation to positively impact the success of TEAM's customer partners. For more information, visit teamtech.com.

About iiMED

iiMED is global developer and manufacturer of value-added consumable solutions for industrial and medical applications. iiMED offers "nearshore" outsource manufacturing services for Class I and II medical device consumables such as orthopedic bracing, sterile supplies, compression devices, and patient mobility products. Headquartered in Amherst, NY with a manufacturing facility in Reynosa, Mexico, iiMED is ISO 13485 certified and FDA registered. To learn more, visit iimed.com.

About Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $60 billion assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurson
Lambert & Co.
+1 845-507-0571
jhurson@lambert.com

www.clearlake.com (PRNewsfoto/Clearlake Capital Group)
www.clearlake.com (PRNewsfoto/Clearlake Capital Group)
iiMED logo
iiMED logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearlake-capital-backed-team-technologies-acquires-iimed-a-nearshore-specialty-manufacturer-of-fda-class-i--ii-consumable-medical-devices-301459123.html

SOURCE TEAM Technologies, Inc.; Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Phot

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Why PayPal Stock Plunged 19% in 2021

    A couple of quarterly revenue misses and weak guidance for 2022 by this pandemic winner spooked Wall Street.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had jumped 2.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today. There's going to come a point in time when Wall Street starts to sound like a broken record when talking about Alibaba. Because once again, investors in the Chinese e-commerce giant are being treated to the mixed signals of a Wall Street bank cutting its price target for Alibaba -- and at the same time promising monster profits to anyone who buys the stock.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • The Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Are a Smart Buy for 2022

    Newly remote workforces, a rapid migration to cloud-based computing, and technologically advanced bad guys have resulted in cybersecurity software demand soaring since 2020. During its period of heightened spending to integrate all of the acquisitions it made, Palo Alto's profitability dipped.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.