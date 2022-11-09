Clearly makes history by becoming Canada's first-ever eyewear retailer to offer direct billing online.

Canada's leading glasses and contact lenses retailer has partnered with TELUS eClaims to become the first e-commerce eyewear retailer in Canada to offer direct billing online, allowing Canadians to leverage vision insurance benefits upfront without having to pay out of pocket for their eye care needs.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Clearly has become the first e-commerce optical provider in Canada to offer online direct billing to eyewear customers. The retailer has partnered with TELUS eClaims to integrate an online claim service into the Clearly.ca ecosystem, allowing customers to redeem their vision insurance benefits at the onsite checkout and save money upfront on their prescription glasses or contact lenses. Direct billing is now available to all Canadians. The service will also be available at all Clearly store locations across Canada.

Until now, direct billing has not existed in the online eyewear market, forcing shoppers who buy their eyewear online to pay for their vision needs and then submit a claim to their insurance provider for reimbursement. Currently, more than half (53%) of Canadians say they are $200 or less away from being unable to pay their monthly bills.1 Clearly's online direct billing service will help break down financial barriers that prevent people from being able to access essential eyewear, allowing people to apply their vision insurance benefits right at the checkout and eliminating the need to pay out of pocket. Clearly accepts payments from over 25 insurance providers, including, Canada Life, Desjardins, Blue Cross, and many more.

"We're excited to provide the opportunity for our customers to leverage e-claims and directly bill for their eye care needs. This is going to help Clearly work towards its mission to eliminate poor vision, bringing more accessibility and more affordability to eyecare in Canada," says Dr. Justin Asgarpour, Chief Vision & Mission Officer, Clearly. "This is truly a revolutionary platform in the online Canadian eyecare sphere, and we are so proud to be the first to implement online direct billing. With glasses starting at $9 we hope to be able to offer all Canadians access to the eyecare they need."

About Clearly

Founded in Vancouver in 2000, Clearly's mission is to eliminate poor vision by 2050. Clearly serves this mission by providing accessible and affordable optical products. Since its inception, Clearly's Buy One, Give One program donated over 680,000 pairs to people across 42 countries worldwide. Clearly's Free Glasses for Kids initiative has also provided over 7,000 children with free eyewear across Canada.

