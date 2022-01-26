U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Clearmind Medicine Engages the Independent Trading Group as a Market Maker and Thunder11 as a PR Agency

Clearmind Medicine Inc.
  • CMNDF

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND, FSE: CWY0, OTC Pink: CMNDF) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The Company also retained Thunder11 as a PR Agency. Thunder11 will be involved in raising Clearmind's profile in the U.S. with analysts, media, partners and other influential audiences.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of four patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND", the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWYO” and on the OTC pink under the symbol "CMNDF".

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations,
Email: invest@clearmindmedicine.com
Telephone: (604) 260-1566
General Inquiries,
Info@Clearmindmedicine.com
www.Clearmindmedicine.com

About Thunder11

Thunder11 is an award-winning New York City-based strategic communications firm with specializations in technology, healthcare, sustainability and public affairs. Led by seasoned communications professionals, the agency works closely with senior executives as a trusted partner, advising and executing on thought leadership, media relations, messaging and more. http://www.thunder11.com/

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. With its head office in Toronto, ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investing into early-stage companies inherently carries a high degree of risk, and investment into securities of the Company shall be considered highly speculative.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


