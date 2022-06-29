ClearPoint Neuro Congratulates Neurona Therapeutics on Dosing of Initial Subject in First Clinical Trial of Regenerative Human Cell Therapy in Adults with Drug-Resistant Focal Epilepsy

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain today congratulates partner Neurona Therapeutics on dosing the first patient in their Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its lead program NRTX-1001, in a first-in-human epilepsy study. Harish Babu, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at SUNY Upstate Medical University administered the first dose.



An estimated three million Americans have epilepsy, and 25 to 35 percent live with ongoing seizures despite dozens of approved drugs on the market. NRTX-1001 is a regenerative neural cell therapy delivered as a single dose and designed to provide long-term secretion of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a key inhibitory neurotransmitter, to repair hyper-excitable neural networks associated with mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE), the most common form of focal epilepsy in adults. The first stage of the trial is an open-label dose-escalation study in up to 10 patients with MTLE.

“There is a huge unmet need for more effective treatments to help achieve seizure freedom and durable quality of life for patients with drug-resistant focal epilepsy,” stated Jeremy Stigall, Vice President, Biologics and Drug Delivery. “Our team is proud to partner with Neurona to support their Phase 1/2 clinical trial of what could potentially be a breakthrough regenerative cell therapy for MTLE.”

About ClearPoint Neuro

Forward-Looking Statements

