ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Appointment of Ellisa Cholapranee as General Counsel

Ellisa Cholapranee

Ellisa Cholapranee

Ellisa Cholapranee

IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced that Ellisa Cholapranee will join the Company as General Counsel on April 5, 2021. Ms. Cholapranee will report directly to Joe Burnett, ClearPoint Neuro’s Chief Executive Officer, and serve as a member of the Company’s senior leadership team.



“Ellisa is a tremendous addition to our capable and growing leadership team,” commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO of ClearPoint Neuro. “Not only does Ellisa offer the broad experience in compliance, contracting and strategy, but like our Company itself, she has experience in both medical devices and biologics and drug delivery. Her insight having worked extensively as a partner to the pharma industry will enhance communication and efficiency, both in signing new gene therapy and stem cell partners, as well as broaching more sophisticated risk sharing agreements with our collaborators.”

Ms. Cholapranee brings to the Company almost a decade of experience advising companies in the life science and medical device sectors on legal, business, and compliance issues. Before joining the Company, she was Senior Legal Counsel for the cardiovascular devices division at Philips. Prior to that, Ms. Cholapranee served as Senior Corporate Counsel at MilliporeSigma, a global life science company focused on providing solutions to pharmaceutical companies in every step of the biotech production chain, from research to drug manufacturing. She also has several years’ experience in the corporate and financial services departments of leading law firms in Boston and Chicago, where she counseled clients in the areas of corporate law, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital. Ms. Cholapranee holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University, and a J.D. from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

Story continues

“I am thrilled to join ClearPoint at such an exciting phase of the Company’s growth,” stated Ellisa Cholapranee. “ClearPoint’s technology and team are truly impressive. I look forward to helping build upon the many successes of the Company.”

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep-brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active clinical sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company’s SmartFlow® cannula is being used in partnership or evaluation with 25 individual biologics and drug delivery companies in various stages from preclinical research to late-stage regulatory trials. To date, more than 4,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team which offers support and services for our partners. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of COVID-19 and the measures adopted to contain its spread; future revenues from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Contact:

Jacqueline Keller, Vice President, Marketing

(949) 900-6833

info@clearpointneuro.com

Caroline Corner, Investor Relations

ir@clearpointneuro.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbcbd8ad-a160-4fd1-ab3f-cdd745f12760.



