ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLPT) largest shareholders are retail investors with 60% ownership, institutions own 32%

Key Insights

Significant control over ClearPoint Neuro by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

36% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Institutional ownership in ClearPoint Neuro is 32%

Every investor in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 60% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 32% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ClearPoint Neuro.

Check out our latest analysis for ClearPoint Neuro

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ClearPoint Neuro?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that ClearPoint Neuro does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ClearPoint Neuro's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ClearPoint Neuro. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 6.0%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.3% and 3.6% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Joseph Burnett directly holds 1.0% of the total shares outstanding.

Story continues

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of ClearPoint Neuro

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$8.3m worth of the US$180m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 60% of ClearPoint Neuro shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 3.6% of the ClearPoint Neuro shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ClearPoint Neuro better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ClearPoint Neuro that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.