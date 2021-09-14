U.S. markets closed

Clearpool Partners With Hex Trust To Deliver A Decentralized Capital Markets Ecosystem

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hex Trust has announced a partnership with Clearpool Finance (Clearpool), a decentralized capital markets ecosystem focused on institutional lending and credit markets. As part of the partnership, Hex Trust will incubate Clearpool, provide custody services to their participants as well as compliance services, such as KYC, identity verification and transaction monitoring services.

Hex Trust, Asia&#39;s leading Digital Asset Custodian Logo
Hex Trust, Asia's leading Digital Asset Custodian Logo

Digital asset institutions such as crypto hedge funds, market makers and trading desks, do not have the same access to capital as their traditional counterparts. Traditional lending institutions do not typically lend to crypto institutions, leading them to seek alternative methods of funding in DeFi and CeFi markets. These alternatives, whilst being novel in design, also present novel problems, mainly in the form of over-collateralization and risk of liquidation from a borrower's perspective, whilst default risks remain from a lender's perspective.

Clearpool is a decentralized capital markets ecosystem and enables institutions to access unsecured loans, eliminates liquidation risk, and creates attractive return opportunities for liquidity providers. The protocol also introduces a credit reputation framework and creates a sophisticated tokenized credit & risk management solution allowing LPs to monitor, manage and hedge risks. Clearpool has recently secured funding from a range of leading global investors. The funding round details will be announced shortly.

Hex Trust has over 100 institutional clients including a range of banks, financial institutions, exchanges, investment funds, corporations, and digital asset projects. Banking clients include the recently announced Union Bank of the Philippines partnership.

Alessio Quaglini, CEO & Cofounder of Hex Trust

"At Hex Trust we believe that DeFi platforms will eventually mature and play an important role in the institutional market. By combining Hex Trust's fully compliant and regulated approach with an innovative protocol such as Clearpool, we're putting together a building block for a future decentralized capital markets ecosystem."

Robert Alcorn, CEO & Cofounder of Clearpool

"Clearpool is very excited to be partnering with Hex Trust. We have identified clear synergies that will benefit both companies as we enter this exciting phase of our story. Clearpool's value proposition extends well beyond DeFi and crypto markets and has the potential to attract significant flows and market share from TradFi. Partnering with Hex Trust will help Clearpool to achieve this vision, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

About Clearpool

Clearpool is a decentralized capital markets ecosystem, where institutions can borrow uncollateralized liquidity and LPs get attractive rewards and risk management solutions. Clearpool introduces several new concepts to DeFi, with the concept of single borrower liquidity pools and tokenized credit giving rise to sophisticated risk management and hedging solutions. Clearpool is revolutionizing debt capital markets; a paradigm shift in how institutions borrow uncollateralized liquidity is upon us.

To learn more, visit www.clearpool.finance and follow us on Twitter.

About Hex Trust

Hex Trust is fully licenced, insured and Asia's leading digital asset custodian. Led by veteran banking technologists and award-winning financial services experts, Hex Trust has built a proprietary bank-grade platform – Hex Safe™ – that delivers a custody solution for banks, financial institutions, asset managers, exchanges, and corporations. Through Hex Safe™, clients can access liquidity providers, exchanges and lending & staking platforms, enabling seamless access to services while assets are held in our highly secure and regulated platform. In Hong Kong, Hex Trust is registered as a Trust Company under the Hong Kong Trust Ordinance and holds a Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) license under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance. In Singapore, Hex Trust holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) allowing the company to provide custodial services regulated under Singapore's Securities and Futures Act.

To learn more, visit www.hextrust.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Robert Alcorn, CEO of Clearpool
rob@clearpool.finance

Sam Ameen, Head of Marketing of Hex Trust
sam@hextrust.com

Victoria Baillie, Pink Tiger Media on behalf of Hex Trust
Victoria.baillie@pinktigermedia.com

SOURCE Hex Trust

