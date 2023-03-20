ClearScore Expands in Australia: Now Serves 1m Users

CLEAR SCORE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

• New partnership with illion to provide credit report data

• Illion's Credit Simple users invited to join ClearScore’s growing community

SYDNEY, Australia, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ClearScore Group today announced that it has surpassed 1m users in Australia, having launched in the market just over three years ago in February 2020.

ClearScore also announced that it has partnered with illion, one of Australia’s leading credit bureaus, to provide users with an enhanced credit data service featuring dual-bureau scores to go alongside existing data from Experian. As part of that partnership, illion will be retiring its Credit Simple consumer proposition and Credit Simple users will be able to continue to access their credit scores and reports through the ClearScore app.

This recent growth and partnership make ClearScore one of the largest credit score businesses in Australia, and, with one in three users logging in every month, ClearScore has the most engaged app user base of any credit score provider in Australia.

ClearScore launched in the UK in July 2015 to help everyone, no matter their circumstances, achieve greater financial wellbeing. As a leading financial marketplace, ClearScore helps people access, and save money on, credit cards, loans and car finance.

Stephen Smyth, Chief International Officer at The ClearScore Group, said:

“ClearScore has raced to 18m users worldwide, of which 1m are in Australia, proving that people are looking for help to make personal finance clearer and easier to understand. Now, more than ever, we have a critical role to play when it comes to helping people make financial decisions, and this will continue to be the case as the cost-of-living remains a real concern for millions of Australians.”

“This exciting partnership with illion further enhances our position as one of Australia’s largest credit score providers, as well as providing us with a platform for further expansion into New Zealand, which will follow later this year. We are delighted to welcome Credit Simple users to ClearScore and look forward to providing them with important data to help them both manage their finances and save money.”

The ClearScore Group continues to execute on its growth strategy in its existing markets, driving further international expansion and product diversification. The company recently launched in Canada, where it has already attracted over 50,000 new users.

About ClearScore

ClearScore launched in July 2015 to help everyone, no matter their circumstances, achieve greater financial wellbeing. As a leading financial marketplace, ClearScore helps people access, and save money on, credit cards, loans and car finance. The Group combines beautifully designed apps, with powerful, consumer-controlled data, and a cutting-edge technology stack to deliver high-growth marketplaces that retail financial products. ClearScore has grown rapidly to serve 18 million users across the UK, South Africa, Australia and Canada. The Group now partners with over 150 financial institutions around the world to ensure that the right product gets to the right user at the right time.

About illion

illion is the leading independent provider of trusted data and analytics products and services in Australasia, with the company’s consumer and commercial registries representing a core element of Australia and New Zealand’s financial infrastructure. We leverage consumer and commercial credit registries, which comprise data on over 24 million individuals and over 2 million commercial entities, to provide end-to-end customer management solutions.

Press Contacts Joe Wiggins joe.wiggins@clearscore.com David Jones David.jones@illion.com.au




