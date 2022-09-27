U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

CLEARSENSE PARTNERS WITH UPMC TO HARNESS DATA FOR BETTER PATIENT CARE

·3 min read

Collaboration enables both organizations to integrate Alexandria Charts into data collection and sampling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense®, a technology company that partners with health care organizations to drive more value from their data, announced a new partnership and licensing agreement with UPMC Enterprises. This agreement will allow Clearsense to integrate the unstructured data platform developed by the UPMC Enterprises team into Clearsense's end-to-end data management platform, used by over 400 hospitals across the United States.

Visit Clearsense.com (PRNewsfoto/Clearsense)
Visit Clearsense.com (PRNewsfoto/Clearsense)

"Our partnership with UPMC Enterprises allows us to analyze data effectively for our customers." - Gene Scheurer, CEO

"Understanding unstructured data is an essential part of interpreting and analyzing patient information," said Gene Scheurer, chief executive officer of Clearsense. "Our partnership with UPMC Enterprises allows us to meet this need quickly and effectively for our customers. The UPMC-created platform seamlessly integrates with the Clearsense platform and collection tools, enabling health care partners to dive deeper into the data they need to make smarter clinical, operational, and financial decisions."

With 50-80% of patient data residing in unstructured clinical notes, selecting data for better patient outcomes can be a time-consuming and costly process. To solve this, the UPMC technology, Alexandria Charts, provides a rich set of tools, simplifying the process of unlocking patient data captured in unstructured clinical notes. With robust solutions for developers and plug-and-play natural language processing engine support, the platform makes it easy to aggregate, normalize and transform unstructured data into high-quality, consumable data so companies can build the next generation of health care solutions.

"Based on years of development by our highly skilled team — and created to meet the demands of our - health system and portfolio companies — Alexandria Charts is an important part of our vision to provide high-quality data to health care organizations," said Brenton Burns, executive vice president of UPMC Enterprises. "By partnering with Clearsense, we can now continue to bring this innovative technology to more companies and health systems to make the best decisions for the patients they serve."

By partnering with UPMC Enterprises, the venture capital, and innovation arm of leading health system UPMC, Clearsense will collaborate with the highly experienced team of engineers and health care experts at UPMC to integrate Alexandria Charts with Clearsense's Next Generation Data Management and Delivery Platform. The addition of this technology will allow health care systems from around the country to enhance and expand the use of patient data to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of care.

About Clearsense

Committed to leading transformation in healthcare, Clearsense® creates a data journey, all the way from number to key insight. Cloud-based, AI-enabled, and HITRUST-certified, the platform of data applications ensure data governance, implementation, and analytics are rapidly mainstreamed while remaining scalable and secure. Driving faster outcomes in clinical, financial, and operational environments, Clearsense is powering the innovation of tomorrow—right now. Learn more at Clearsense.com.

About UPMC Enterprises

UPMC Enterprises is the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of UPMC, a $24 billion health care provider and insurer based in Pittsburgh. With an emphasis on translational sciences and digital solutions, UPMC Enterprises provides its portfolio companies and partners with capital, connections and resources to develop solutions to health care's most complex problems. Working in close collaboration with innovators from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, as well as others worldwide, UPMC Enterprises strives to accelerate science from the bench to the bedside and has committed to investing $1 billion in novel drugs, diagnostics and devices by 2024.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearsense-partners-with-upmc-to-harness-data-for-better-patient-care-301634627.html

SOURCE Clearsense, LLC

    Eli Lilly and Co was sued on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the drugmaker of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. The complaint said Lilly's violations began after Stephen Fry, its senior vice president for human resources and diversity, lamented during an April 2017 "Leadership Town Hall" that its sales force was skewed toward older workers, with 20% fewer "millennials" than the American workforce. According to the EEOC, Fry suggested that the lack of millennials was a problem, and the Indianapolis-based company would target 40% "Early Career" hiring.