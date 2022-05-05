U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,264.75
    -30.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,785.00
    -184.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,415.25
    -116.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.40
    -12.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.33
    +0.52 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.20
    +27.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.54 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    -3.16 (-10.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2419
    -0.0216 (-1.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9510
    +0.7770 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,522.38
    +535.70 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.55
    +39.22 (+4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.60
    +98.15 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Clearside Biomedical Poster Presentation at ARVO 2022 Annual Meeting Demonstrates Versatility of Suprachoroidal Delivery Technology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLSD
Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

- Multiple Poster Presentations on XIPERE® and Gene Therapy Delivery Utilizing SCS Microinjector® -

- Dr. Thomas Ciulla to Participate in a Panel Discussion at Retina World Congress 2022 on May 12, 2022 -

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that several poster presentations were delivered on Clearside’s proprietary suprachoroidal delivery platform, XIPERE®, and gene therapy delivery utilizing Clearside’s SCS Microinjector® at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting.

“Our data presented at ARVO demonstrated that suprachoroidal delivery via our SCS Microinjector® enabled targeting, compartmentalization, and durability of small molecule suspensions, thereby potentially addressing some of the efficacy, safety, and treatment burden limitations of current retinal therapies,” said Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer at Clearside Biomedical. “While our U.S. FDA approval of XIPERE validates our suprachoroidal delivery technology, this is just the beginning. We continue to evaluate additional small molecule suspensions to expand our pipeline while demonstrating the flexibility and versatility of our platform to deliver promising treatments for multiple retinal diseases.”

At ARVO, Viral Kansara, PhD, Vice President, Preclinical Development at Clearside Biomedical, presented a poster entitled, “Targeting, Compartmentalization and Durability of Suprachoroidally Injected Small Molecule Suspensions” that summarized the preclinical and clinical evaluation of SCS Microinjector-based suprachoroidal (SC) delivery, and its synergy with small molecule suspensions for a potentially safe, efficacious and durable ocular delivery platform. The studies showed several key findings:

  • SC injected small molecule suspensions, at studied dose levels and duration, were well-tolerated in rabbits.

  • Ex-vivo and in-vivo imaging confirmed posterior spread and opening of the SCS immediately after the SC injection.

  • SC injected small molecule suspensions achieved high and durable drug levels in the retina and retina-choroid-sclera.

  • SC injected small molecule suspensions demonstrated targeted and compartmentalized drug levels to the chorioretina, and low to minimal drug exposure in the lens, vitreous humor, and aqueous humor.

  • SC injected axitinib and triamcinolone acetonide suspensions demonstrated signs of biological activities in preclinical animal models and in the clinic.

Partner Presentations

Several posters were presented at ARVO related to XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use:

  • "National Physician Survey on Clinical Practice Patterns for the Treatment of Noninfectious Uveitis." Cavet et al.

  • "Suprachoroidal Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension for Macular Edema Associated with Uveitis: Effect of Disease Characteristics on Clinical Outcomes." Singer et al.

  • "Suprachoroidal Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension for Macular Edema Associated with Uveitis: Integrated Analysis of Two Clinical Trials." Yeh et al.

  • "Suprachoroidal Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension for Macular Edema Associated with Uveitis: Outcomes by Anatomic Subtypes in PEACHTREE." Nguyen et al.

  • "Suprachoroidal Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension for Macular Edema Associated with Uveitis: Visual and Anatomic Outcomes by Age." Henry et al.

Two presentations were delivered on REGENXBIO asset RGX-314 administered via Clearside’s SCS Microinjector:

  • “Suprachoroidal Delivery of RGX-314 Gene Therapy for Neovascular AMD: The Phase II AAVIATE™ Study”

  • “Suprachoroidal Delivery of RGX-314 for Diabetic Retinopathy: The Phase II ALTITUDE™ Study”

Retina World Congress 2022

Dr. Ciulla will also be participating in two events at the Retina World Congress 2022 conference taking place May 12-15, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale Florida.

  • Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:20 am – 11:00 am EDT: Panelist, “New Pathways in Retinal Diseases”

  • Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:36 pm – 5:44 pm EDT: Presentation, “Longer-term Visual Acuity Outcomes and Anti-VEGF Therapy Intensity in Neovascular AMD, DME, and RVO–Related Macular Edema: A Real-World Analysis of 130,247 Patient Eyes”

About Clearside’s Suprachoroidal Space (SCS®) Injection Platform and SCS Microinjector®

Clearside’s patented, proprietary suprachoroidal space (SCS) injection platform offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye where sight-threatening disease often occurs. Clearside’s patented technology is designed to deliver drug to the suprachoroidal space located between the choroid and the outer protective layer of the eye, known as the sclera. The company’s unique platform is inherently flexible and intended to work with established and new formulations of medications. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector can be used to inject a wide variety of drug candidates into the SCS. The SCS Microinjector provides targeted delivery to potentially improve efficacy and compartmentalization of medication to reduce or eliminate toxic effects on non-diseased cells. The SCS Microinjector is composed of a syringe and two 30-gauge hollow microneedles of varying lengths, each less than 1.2 millimeters, with a custom-designed hub that optimizes insertion and suprachoroidal administration of drugs.

About XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use

XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, formerly known as CLS-TA, is a proprietary suspension of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide for administration to the suprachoroidal space for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis. Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., has the exclusive license for the commercialization and development of XIPERE in the United States and Canada. Arctic Vision, a specialty ophthalmology company based in China, has the exclusive license for the commercialization and development of XIPERE, which they refer to as Arcatus™, in Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India and the ASEAN Countries. XIPERE was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2021 and is commercially available in the U.S.

Important Safety Information about XIPERE®

Indication
XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Patients should be monitored following injection for elevated intraocular pressure. See Dosage and Administration instructions in full Prescribing Information.

  • XIPERE is contraindicated in patients with active or suspected ocular or periocular infections including most viral diseases of the cornea and conjunctiva, including active epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, varicella, mycobacterial infections, and fungal diseases.

  • XIPERE is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to triamcinolone acetonide or any other components of this product.

  • Use of corticosteroids may produce cataracts, increased intraocular pressure, and glaucoma. Use of corticosteroids may enhance the establishment of secondary ocular infections due to bacteria, fungi, or viruses, and should be used cautiously in patients with a history of ocular herpes simplex.

  • Hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis suppression, Cushing’s syndrome, and hyperglycemia can occur following administration of a corticosteroid. Monitor patients for these conditions with chronic use.

  • In controlled studies, the most common ocular adverse reactions were increased ocular pressure, non-acute (14%), eye pain, non-acute (12%), cataract (7%); increased intraocular pressure, acute (6%), vitreous detachment (5%), injection site pain (4%) conjunctival hemorrhage (4%), visual acuity reduced (4%), dry eye (3%), eye pain, acute (3%), photophobia (3%), and vitreous floaters (3%), and in 2% of patients: uveitis, conjunctival hyperaemia, punctate keratitis, conjunctival oedema, meibomianitis, anterior capsule contraction, chalazion, eye irritation, eye pruritus, eyelid ptosis, photopsia, and vision blurred.

    The most common non-ocular adverse event was headache (5%).

  • Corticosteroids should be used during pregnancy or nursing only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the fetus or nursing infant.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Bausch + Lomb at 1-800-321-4576 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s proprietary SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector and strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. Clearside’s first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, is commercially available in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Clearside’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential benefits of therapies using Clearside’s SCS Microinjector®. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Clearside’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Clearside’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2022, and Clearside’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Clearside as of the date of this release, and Clearside assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AAVIATE and ALTITUDE are trademarks of REGENXBIO, Inc.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
ir@clearsidebio.com
(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.



Recommended Stories

  • Rio Tinto Looking to Jumpstart Serbia Lithium Project, Outgoing Chairman Says

    Rio Tinto PLC will seek to get plans for a new lithium mine in Serbia back on track following last month's elections in the country, outgoing Chairman Simon Thompson told an Australian shareholder meeting on Thursday. Serbia in January revoked Rio Tinto's licenses for the Jadar lithium project following community protests over environmental concerns. Mr. Thompson said an inability to publish Rio Tinto's environmental studies--which he said need to first be approved by the government under local rules--led to "a bit of a vacuum" and the spread of misinformation about the project leading into the April elections.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Skyrocketing Over 70%

    Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. After April turned out to be the worst month since March 2020, May kicked off in a more upbeat fashion, with investors hoping the bottom might be in sight. Whether that is the case or not, remains to be determined, although the one good thing about a bear market is that investors have plenty of opportunities to pick up promising equities at enticing prices. But how to get hold of the next winner?

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Can Deliver Over 200% Gains, Says Canaccord

    Investors are constantly looking for stocks that will yield massive returns. That being said, finding these stocks can seem like an overwhelming task. Not to mention it can be expensive. Some of the most well-known names like Amazon and Alphabet can put you out thousands of dollars for just a single share. However, snapping up stocks with strong long-term growth prospects doesn’t have to cost you your entire savings. Defined these days as stocks priced under $5 per share, the penny stocks offer

  • This Analyst Says to Be Positive About Novavax’s Covid Vaccine Chances

    Like Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX) has Covid-19 vaccine. Unlike Pfizer or Moderna, Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine hasn't yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- not even for restricted "Emergency Use Authorization," or EUA. But it soon might. On Friday last week, the FDA announced that on June 7 it will convene an advisory committee to review Novavax's application for its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine for potential EUA. A positive outcome isn't certain, and even i

  • Spero lays off 110, looks to kill UTI drug

    Spero Therapeutics Inc. is laying off three-quarters of its workforce — about 110 employees, leaving the company with just 35 full-time workers. The layoffs come as Cambridge-based Spero (Nasdaq: SPRO) indicates that the future of a treatment for complicated, drug-resistant urinary tract infections, called tebipenem, is uncertain. In a statement, the company said that discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding tebipenem's approval for use in adult patients had yielded "substantive review issues."

  • Pfizer Is Poised to Shatter These 2 Records in 2022

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) just delivered the best quarter in the company's history. Pfizer is poised to shatter these two biopharmaceutical industry records in 2022. Pfizer's Comirnaty already holds the title as the best-selling drug in a single year.

  • Guardant Launches a Blood Screen for Cancer, in Challenge to Illumina and Exact Sciences

    Guardant Health launched its first blood-based screening test for colon cancer, creating competition for the blood test sold by the Grail unit of Illumina.

  • U.S. Senator Says It 'May Be True' COVID Vaccine Gives People AIDS

    One of the most powerful people in the country is using his platform to spread fear and lies.

  • United Therapeutics reports 'best quarter' to date. Here’s what comes next.

    United Therapeutics Inc. opened 2022 with a big splash in the organ transplantation arena, but it’s not the only reason Chairperson and CEO Martine Rothblatt called the first few months “the best quarter we have ever reported” for the business.

  • Omicron caused spike in deaths in vaccinated people, analysis finds, though unvaccinated remain most at risk

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 that has swept across the U.S. since late last year has taken a grimmer toll than earlier variants, including in people who were vaccinated and even had booster shots.

  • Moderna CEO Says FDA Meeting Will Be Too Late to Switch Covid Strains for Fall Vaccine

    CEO Stéphane Bancel spoke after the drug company reported profits and revenue that easily beat what Wall Street had expected.

  • Pfizer hopes to submit little-kid vaccine data by early June

    Pfizer now hopes to tell U.S. regulators how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in the littlest kids by late May or early June. Pfizer is testing three extra-small doses of its vaccine in children under 5 after two shots didn't prove quite strong enough. Currently in the U.S., only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated, using Pfizer’s vaccine -- leaving 18 million younger tots unprotected.

  • Doctor Issues Major New Warning to All Americans—Including the Vaccinated

    Recent policy shifts have made it seem as though the COVID pandemic is finally shuffling away. The past few weeks alone have seen mask mandates for air travelers dropped as many cities continued to remove vaccine requirements for activities such as indoor dining. Unfortunately, however, figures are painting a somewhat different picture: The daily average for new infections is up 50 percent over the past two weeks as of May 3, according to data from The New York Times.READ THIS NEXT: Unvaccinated

  • Walmart Is Pulling This Popular Store-Brand Product Over a "Quality Issue"

    If you shop at one of the nearly 5,000 Walmart locations across the U.S., you've come to count on these stores for their convenience and reliability. For those who don't want to pay extra for quality products, it's easy to opt for Walmart's store-brand products—also known as house-brand or generic items—which are sold exclusively at these stores and offer even lower prices when shopping for essentials. Great Value and Equate are two of Walmart's brands that you may recognize, but recently, anoth

  • Senator brings up family's abortion story, as future of Roe v. Wade in jeopardy

    Sen. Gary Peters was one of the first sitting U.S. senators to share a personal family abortion story and, with the future of Roe v. Wade in doubt, he told his story to ABC News Live to underscore how devastating the loss of legal abortion will be for the country. In the late 1980s, Peters' first wife, Heidi, had to undergo an abortion procedure after her water broke during her second trimester. Peters warned that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, following reports on a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling, it will have a devastating effect on women and families who go through similar life-and-death situations.

  • Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you, and welcome to GBT's conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 and to provide a business update. With me today on the call are Dr. Ted Love, our president and CEO; Jeff Farrow, chief financial officer; David Johnson or DJ, chief commercial officer; and Dr. Kim Smith-Whitley, executive vice president and head of R&D. During today's call, Ted will give an update on our progress in Q1, Jeff will review our financial results, DJ will give an update on the Oxbryta launch, Ken will discuss our pipeline, and then Ted will give a few closing remarks before we open the line for questions.

  • WHO: COVID continues to decline, except in Americas, Africa

    The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of newly reported coronavirus cases and deaths globally continued to fall in the last week, continuing a decline that first began in March. There was also a nearly 70% jump in deaths reported in India, although that was attributed to delayed reporting rather than a recent surge of disease. Last week, authorities in South Africa said they had noted an uptick in COVID-19 cases attributable to the BA.4 mutant of omicron, although they said it was too early to tell if that would result in a significant new wave of disease.

  • Boosters Won't Protect You Against Omicron If You've Done This, Study Finds

    The original Omicron variant took hold of the U.S. this past winter, sending COVID infections skyrocketing to record heights not seen before in the pandemic. And despite cases having fallen off significantly in February and March, a new subvariant of Omicron has pushed things back to a precarious place once more. According to the latest data from the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus cases have increased by more than 25 percent in the last week alone, with nearly

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 2022 Covid Vaccine Sales Appear Front-Loaded?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company kept its 2022 sales outlook despite beating Comirnaty estimates? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Kansas City-area women share experience with abortions

    Kansas City-area women share experience with abortions