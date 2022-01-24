U.S. markets closed

ClearSign Technologies Announces Relocation of Headquarters to Tulsa, OK

Company to Host Ribbon Cutting with Chamber of Commerce on Jan 27th

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announces the relocation and grand opening of the Company's new headquarters to Tulsa, OK.

ClearSign Logo (PRNewsFoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation)
ClearSign Logo (PRNewsFoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation)

The Company will host the official opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce on January 27th at 3pm CT at the Company's headquarters.

Additionally, the Company has been awarded an incentive through the Oklahoma 21th Century Quality Jobs Act incentive program from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

"The move of our headquarters to Tulsa provides both strategic and business development benefits," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "Tulsa is the epicenter of the global high tech combustion industry, with highly skilled workforce, and where leaders in the industry like our partner Zeeco are based. We have been steadily growing our presence in Tulsa and plan to continue to expand with new hires and increased collaboration with our partners and suppliers," continued Dr. Deller. "We are encouraged and very grateful that the Tulsa Chamber and State of Oklahoma have recognized the potential of ClearSign and are extremely supportive of our growth initiatives," concluded Dr. Deller.

"We're thrilled ClearSign Technologies has chosen to relocate its headquarters to Tulsa," said Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development at the Tulsa Regional Chamber. "ClearSign provides innovative technology for the energy and oil and gas industries, making the Tulsa region an ideal location for the company. We look forward to working with ClearSign as they expand their local footprint and support key industry sectors in our region."

"I want to thank the Tulsa Regional Chamber for their tireless efforts to showcase our city's ability to foster high-tech companies like ClearSign," Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "I am excited to welcome yet another publicly traded company to our city and I look forward to supporting their growth and the growth of the tech industry in Tulsa."

"I am excited to welcome ClearSign Technologies to our state," said Scott Mueller, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. "Oklahoma's storied history in the energy industry and its evolution and innovation make our state a premier location for ClearSign and other companies active in the energy industry. I am confident they will find success and a quality workforce here and I look forward to working alongside the Tulsa Chamber with ClearSign as they continue to grow."

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearsign-technologies-announces-relocation-of-headquarters-to-tulsa-ok-301466757.html

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation

