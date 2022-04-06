U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,481.15
    -43.97 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.51
    -144.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,888.82
    -315.35 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.04
    -4.92 (-4.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.30
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3072
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7700
    +0.1800 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,879.95
    -2,055.97 (-4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.86
    -36.49 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

ClearSign Technologies Corporation Provides Full Year 2021 Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLIR

TULSA, Okla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today provides an update on operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

ClearSign Logo (PRNewsFoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation)
ClearSign Logo (PRNewsFoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation)

"This past year we have developed and launched our primary technologies, added to and strengthened our strategic partnerships, and won some major customer orders; providing a great foundation for our future business growth," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We are growing our installed base of process burners and are winning larger commercial projects. We developed and launched a boiler burner line with performance meeting the most stringent emission regulations in the California market, and we look forward to growing our business there. Additionally, we have developed strategic partners in China with whom we can get our product lines certified and launched, and with the potential to scale in the future," continued Dr. Deller. "Overall, we have built the framework of a growing commercial business and we look forward to gaining momentum as our technology becomes more established and mainstream."

Recent strategic and operational highlights during and subsequent to the full year of 2021 include:

Announced two Multi Heater Projects for Major National Refiners: The Company received an order which consists of engineering, drafting and CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) modelling of ClearSign Core burners operating in the destination heaters. The following phases of this project are expected to include a physical "first article" full size burner demonstration, then the supply of twenty burners to be installed in the California refinery heaters. Additionally, the Company received a purchase order from a Fortune 500 national refiner in connection with the first phase of the project to retrofit two process heaters with eight ClearSign Core™ burners each to be installed in their Midwest refinery.

Successfully Installed a Process Burner Order for a Super Major's European Refinery: The project consisted of engineering, fabrication, conducting a witness test and finally installing a replacement burner for a single burner process heater incorporating the ClearSign Core™ NOx reduction technology. In addition to meeting the requirements for this specific service, this order also serves as an initial demonstration of ClearSign Core's superior NOx emissions technology for deployment into refiners' fleet of global facilities to meet their emissions reduction goals.

Developed a Boiler Burner line and conducted product launch at California Boiler: Following a successful demonstration of both a 500hp and 125hp boiler burners, the ClearSign Core fire tube burner technology is operating and delivering sub 2.5ppm NOx, and is being offered for sale in retrofit or new boiler applications through ClearSign and partner California Boiler.

Fabricated redesigned 2500hp water tube boiler burner in Tulsa and twin in China: The ClearSign Core™ water tube boiler burner has been redesigned and is now configured as a continuation of the Company's fire tube boiler burner technology, and has been tested and proven to operate with results consistent with the anticipated future emissions requirements in China. The Company is in process of working on the demonstration and certification of the 2500hp water tube boiler burner in China.

Relocated Company Headquarters to Tulsa, OK: The Company's move provides both strategic and business development benefits. Tulsa is the epicenter of the global high tech combustion industry, with a highly skilled workforce, and where leaders in the industry like ClearSign's partner Zeeco are based. Additionally, the Company has been awarded an incentive through the Oklahoma 21th Century Quality Jobs Act incentive program from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

Announced the Successful Installation of Multi-Unit Process Burner Order for Major Energy Infrastructure Company: ClearSign installed three burners in an existing process heater at a California storage and transportation terminal. The burners were sold and installed by ClearSign's channel affiliate, California Boiler, who is the subcontractor to the overall project management company, R. A. Nichols Engineering. This project continues to operate well and has served a reference for additional project wins.

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $7,600,000 on December 31, 2021.

There were 31,581,666 shares of our common stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

The Company will be hosting a call at 5:00 PM ET today. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-866-372-4653 within the U.S. or 1-412-902-4217 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at https://app.webinar.net/Papvn76KbjG or on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.clearsign.com/overview.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 from abroad. Conference ID 6105516. The telephonic playback will be available for 7 days after the conference call.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.








(in thousands, except share and per share data)


December 31,



2021


2020

ASSETS














Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

7,607


$

8,824

Accounts Receivable, net



33



Contract assets



39



92

Prepaid expenses and other assets



345



466

Total current assets



8,024



9,382








Fixed assets, net



530



427

Patents and other intangible assets, net



799



1,302

Other assets



10



10








Total Assets


$

9,363


$

11,121








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY














Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

224


$

435

Current portion of lease liabilities



205



169

Accrued compensation and related taxes



218



382

Contract liabilities



84



94

Total current liabilities



731



1,080

Long Term Liabilities:







Long term lease liabilities



350



249

Payroll protection program loan





251

Total liabilities



1,081



1,580








Commitments and contingencies














Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, zero shares issued and outstanding





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 31,581,666 and 30,077,436 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



3



3

Additional paid-in capital



91,035



84,411

Accumulated other comprehensive income



9



Accumulated deficit



(82,765)



(74,874)

Total ClearSign Technologies Corporation stockholders' equity



8,282



9,540

Noncontrolling Interest





1

Total equity



8,282



9,541








Total Liabilities and Equity


$

9,363


$

11,121








(in thousands, except share and per share data)


For the Year Ended



December 31,



2021


2020








Revenues


$

607


$

Cost of goods sold



1,059



279








Gross Loss



(452)



(279)








Operating expenses:







Research and development, net of grants



2,680



2,029

General and administrative



5,013



4,624








Total operating expenses



7,693



6,653








Loss from operations



(8,145)



(6,932)








Other income







Other income, net



252



44

Interest income



1



2








Net loss



(7,892)



(6,886)

Net loss attributed to non-controlling interest



1



2

Net loss attributed to ClearSign Technologies Corporation common stockholders


$

(7,891)


$

(6,884)








Net loss per share - basic and fully diluted


$

(0.25)


$

(0.25)








Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted



31,230,806



27,837,095








Comprehensive loss







Net loss


$

(7,892)


$

(6,886)

Change in foreign currency translation



9



Comprehensive loss


$

(7,883)


$

(6,886)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearsign-technologies-corporation-provides-full-year-2021-update-301519261.html

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

    What happened What went up just came back down. Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Comments made by a Fed official this week have many investors a bit more bearish about growth stocks.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • Tilray stock jumps on earnings, upbeat guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Tilray.

  • Tesla Stock Fell Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Shares of the electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5% today as investors digested the news that the Federal Reserve may act more aggressively toward curbing inflation than some investors had anticipated. Adding to the drop was the fact that Tesla investors just learned yesterday that the company's CEO Elon Musk is now Twitter's largest shareholder and that Musk is joining the social media company's board. The combination of those two bits of news sent Tesla's stock tumbling, but is the market overreacting?

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • This Energy Company Is Set to Thrive Amid the EV Boom

    Oil and gas companies are working on ways to grow even as one of their largest markets -- the transport segment -- is moving away from fossil fuels. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) seems to be particularly well placed to continue growing amid the electric vehicle (EV) boom. Enterprise Products Partners has a long history of financial discipline, which allowed the company to grow and expand its operations steadily.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Workhorse Stocks Plunged Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite index dropping by more than 2.5% today, it's not surprising to see many growth stocks taking a beating. Three not-yet-profitable electric vehicle makers fit the bill as speculative growth stocks.

  • Novavax Guides To At Least $4 Billion In 2022 Sales — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is Novavax stock a buy on expectations for at least $4 billion in sales this year? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i