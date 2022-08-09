U.S. markets closed

ClearStar Awarded Recertification for the ISO 27001 Standard and Adds Prestigious Certification for ISO 27018 Sensitive Data Security Standard

ClearStar
·2 min read

ClearStar demonstrates its commitment to cloud security and data privacy by achieving ISO 27018 certification and maintains assurance towards ISMS best practices under broader ISO 27001 recertification

ALPHARETTA, Georgia, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a third-party certification body for the International Standards Organization (ISO), has awarded ClearStar a recertification of the ISO 27001:2013 standard and its first certification under the ISO 27018:2019 security standard for the public cloud computing environment. These certifications confirm that ClearStar’s best in class technical controls and formalized IT Security policies and procedures are operating effectively.

“Compliance with these internationally recognized standards confirms that ClearStar’s security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. These certifications exemplify our continued effort toward information security at every level and ensure that data security is top of mind in all areas of the organization,” said Ken Dawson, Chief Information Officer.

Specifically, the ISO 27018 standard establishes commonly accepted controls and guidelines for implementing measures to protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for the public cloud. ISO 27018:2019 certification validates ClearStar’s commitment to the security and privacy of consumer data, and that as a processor of sensitive data for background screening purposes, the Company has implemented controls for protecting PII.

ClearStar’s information security management system (ISMS) is used to process personal and confidential information to build software products that ensure our customers have a smooth pre-employment experience.

“Our network, platforms, and systems ingest and process millions of pieces of personally identifiable information (PII) every day. Data security and privacy are tantamount to our customers, the candidates we screen, and our business – earning certification for the ISO standard specific to data privacy in the cloud underscores our dedication to cyber security,” said Damien Stewart, VP and Chief Information Security Officer.

The combination of these certifications place ClearStar amongst the most highly accredited HR technology companies in the background and medical screening services industry. ClearStar’s mission is to create a safer environment across the world by helping 200,000 employers make better hiring decisions by 2030.

About ClearStar

ClearStar, Inc. is a leading HR technology company specializing in background and medical screening services. ClearStar provides employment intelligence directly to employers and via channel partners/consumer reporting agencies ("CRAs") to support better recruitment and other employee-related decisions by increasing information quality, reliability, and visibility.

A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association, ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995. For more information about ClearStar, please visit http://www.clearstar.net.

For press inquiries, please contact: Angela Kimbell, Vice President Marketing, at angelak@clearstar.net or (678) 597-9371

# # #

CONTACT: Angela Kimbell ClearStar 678.597.9371 angelak@clearstar.net


