ClearStar, Inc., Announces Dave Morgan as Chief Financial Officer

ALPHARETTA, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStar, Inc., a leading provider of Human Capital Integrity™ technology-based services in background and medical screening, is pleased to announce that Dave Morgan has been named Chief Financial Officer.

Morgan brings more than 30 years of diverse finance experience to ClearStar. He has a demonstrated track record of building high-performing finance teams as well as driving growth in revenues, earnings, and cash generation while improving business controls and efficiencies. As CFO, he will oversee all aspects of ClearStar’s financial operations and reporting, cash management, forecasting and controls. In addition, he will assume responsibility for systems integrations, operational planning and, profit improvement initiatives.

“Dave has a proven track record of leading change at scale in technology and service organizations innovating in their fields,” said Chad Parodi, ClearStar’s CEO. “As we scale our operations and continue our journey of rapid growth, his experience and expertise will be invaluable. We are delighted to have Dave join the team.”

Most recently, Morgan served as CFO of Cendyn, a global leader in SaaS technology for the hospitality industry. Prior to Cendyn, his career spans three decades of financial leadership roles in publicly-held and private-equity owned companies such as Influence Health (acquired by Healthgrades), Allscripts (including acquired entity Eclipsys) and Worldspan L.P. (before and after acquisition by Travelport) and formerly worked as a consultant and portfolio company Interim CFO for Vista Equity Partners. Dave is a nine-time CFO working across the consulting, telecommunications, software, and SaaS technology industries and has led successful exits at three companies.

“I am thrilled to join the ClearStar team during this exciting time,” said Morgan. “The organization is faced with a huge opportunity in the pre-employment screening space and I look forward to partnering with the senior leadership team and our private equity owners to drive process excellence and further accelerate financial performance.”

Morgan is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Georgia where he earned his BBA in Accounting and is a former Big 5 public accounting firm auditor. He succeeds Angela Coldwell, who served as ClearStar’s Interim CFO since May 2022.

About ClearStar

ClearStar, Inc. is a leading HR technology company specializing in background and medical screening services. ClearStar provides employment intelligence directly to employers and via channel partners/consumer reporting agencies ("CRAs") to support better recruitment and other employee-related decisions by increasing information quality, reliability, and visibility.

A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association, ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995. For more information about ClearStar, please visit http://www.clearstar.net.

About Hanover Investors:

Hanover Investors is a special situations investor that operates in under-analyzed and illiquid markets. Hanover, which is headquartered in the UK and operates companies with activities across the globe, combines analytical rigor and flexibility in execution to create a repeatable model of successful investment selection. A deep understanding of a company's operational and strategic context is at the center of the firm’s investment process, refined over decades of hands-on management of small to mid-size organizations.

Hanover focuses on an investment’s main levers of value creation, providing its portfolio with access to proven “playbooks” and a Hanover bench of specialists. This approach has delivered a market-leading record of returns for over 20 years.

