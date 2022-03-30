U.S. markets closed

ClearStream provides update on Refinancing of Credit Facility

ClearStream Energy Services Inc.
·3 min read
ClearStream Energy Services Inc.
ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStream Energy Services Inc. ("ClearStream") (TSX: CSM) today announced that the lender under its $15 million asset-based revolving credit facility has agreed to extend the maturity date of the facility to April 14, 2022 to allow ClearStream additional time to finalize the documentation with its new lender on a $25 million asset-based revolving credit facility with a three-year term and with its existing lenders on the associated amendments to their loan documents. ClearStream anticipates that the refinancing will be completed by April 14, 2022.

About ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 50 years, ClearStream provides solutions to the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, construction, wear technology and environmental services that keep our clients moving forward. For more information about ClearStream, please visit www.clearstreamenergy.ca or contact:

Randy Watt

Barry Card

Chief Financial Officer

Interim Chief Executive Officer

ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

(587) 318-0997

(587) 318-0997

rwatt@clearstreamenergy.ca

bcard@clearstreamenergy.ca

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "will", "believe", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to the refinancing of ClearStream's asset-based revolving credit facility.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the success of our response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, conditions of capital markets, economic conditions, commodity prices, dependence on key personnel, interest rates, regulatory change, ability to meet working capital requirements and capital expenditure needs, factors relating to the weather and availability of labour. These factors should not be considered exhaustive. Risks and uncertainties about ClearStream's business are more fully discussed in ClearStream's disclosure materials, including its annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of the operating and financial results, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com. In formulating the forward-looking information, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting ClearStream will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including, without limitation, with respect to general levels of economic activity, regulations, taxes and interest rates. Although the forward-looking information is based on what management of ClearStream consider to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to it, there can be no assurance that actual events or results will be consistent with this forward-looking information, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

This forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and ClearStream does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.


