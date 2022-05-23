U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,931.25
    +31.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,505.00
    +292.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,895.00
    +54.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.20
    +17.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.27
    +0.99 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.00
    +13.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.36 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0090 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8320
    +0.0450 (+1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    29.24
    -0.11 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2566
    +0.0070 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8760
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,422.48
    +276.40 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    682.59
    +9.21 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.18
    +87.20 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

Clearview AI fined in UK for illegally storing facial images

Shiona McCallum - Technology reporter
·3 min read
A face being scanned
A face being scanned

Facial recognition company Clearview AI has been fined more than £7.5m by the UK's privacy watchdog and told to delete the data of UK residents.

The company gathers images from the internet to create a global facial recognition database.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) says that breaches UK data protection laws.

It has ordered the firm to stop obtaining and using the personal data of UK residents.

The BBC has approached Clearview AI for comment.

'Unacceptable' data use

The ICO says that, globally, the company has stored more than 20 billion facial images.

Clearview AI takes publicly posted pictures from Facebook, Instagram and other sources, usually without the knowledge of the platform or any permission.

John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner, said: "The company not only enables identification of those people, but effectively monitors their behaviour and offers it as a commercial service. That is unacceptable."

Mr Edwards continued: "People expect that their personal information will be respected, regardless of where in the world their data is being used."

The ICO said Clearview AI Inc no longer offered its services to UK organisations but, because the company had customers in other countries, it was still using personal data of UK residents.

In November 2021, the ICO said that the company was facing a fine of up to £17m - almost £10m more than it has now ordered it to pay.

The UK has become the fourth country to take enforcement action against the firm, following France, Italy and Australia.

'Search engine for faces'

The company's system allows a user to upload a photo of a face and find matches in a database of billions of images it has collected.

It then provides links to where matching images appear online.

The ICO found that Clearview AI Inc breached UK data protection laws by failing to:

  • use the information of people in the UK in a way that is fair and transparent

  • have a lawful reason for collecting people's information

  • have a process in place to stop the data being retained indefinitely

  • meet the higher data protection standards required for biometric data

It also found the firm had requested additional personal information, including photos, when asked by members of the public if they are on their database.

The ICO's action comes after a joint investigation with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

Mr Edwards said: "This international co-operation is essential to protect people's privacy rights in 2022.

"That means working with regulators in other countries, as we did in this case with our Australian colleagues."

Analysis box by Zoe Kleinman, technology editor
Analysis box by Zoe Kleinman, technology editor

Clearview AI has long been a controversial company.

Its founder Hoan Ton-That insists that the firm's mission is to "help communities and their people to live better, safer lives" and that all the data it has collected is freely available on the internet. He says Clearview's enormous database of faces has successfully helped law enforcement to fight "heinous" crimes.

Clearview no longer does business in the UK, but its previous clients include the Metropolitan Police, the Ministry of Defence, and the National Crime Agency. However, its entire database of 20 billion images, which inevitably includes UK residents, will still be available to those it works with in other countries.

Will we ever know who was actually on it? Probably not - but if there are photos of you on the internet, then you may well be. And you are very unlikely to have been asked if that's OK.

When Italy fined the firm €20m (£16.9m) earlier this year, Clearview hit back, saying it did not operate in any way that laid it under the jurisdiction of the EU privacy law the GDPR. Could it argue the same in the UK, where it also has no operations, customers or headquarters?

It can now challenge the ICO's decision - and perhaps it will.

Recommended Stories

  • UK fines US AI firm £7.5m over mass image collection

    Britain announced Monday it had fined US facial recognition company Clearview AI Inc more than £7.5 million ($9.4 million, 8.8 million euros) for amassing online images of people without their knowledge.

  • Self-scan supermarket tills and the rows over their use

    Do you relish scanning your own groceries or are you missing the human cashiers?

  • How to Set Up a Trust Fund

    You don't need to be wealthy to create a trust fund, which can serve many purposes, including for children's future education costs.

  • 3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

    Stocks declined again last week as investors worried about slowing economic growth, inflation, and rising interest rates. Several big companies will update investors on their 2022 growth trends, so let's look at a few highlights, from Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY). Zoom was one of Wall Street's favorite stocks in the earlier phases of the pandemic, but that optimism has faded in 2022.

  • MPD chief on mass shooting, violence

    A community meeting is scheduled Tuesday

  • Adams to honor firefighters in subway mass shooting

    The mayor will commend the firefighters who helped the morning of the subway mass shooting.

  • Search continues for gunman in deadly 'Q' train shooting

    Police released the first photos of the man suspected of fatally shooting a man in an unprovoked attack on a Manhattan-bound subway train.

  • Coinbase NFT Struggles After Widespread Launch

    Coinbase's NFT marketplace waitlist had more than 2.1 million emails, but only 4,132 people have transacted on the platform since launching 19 days ago.

  • Cardano: The blockchain promising to make Africa Web3 leader

    Africa is leapfrogging the US and Europe in its embrace of blockchain technology that could make it 'wealthier than Western nations', claims Cardano chief Charles Hoskinson.

  • Denmark hits streaming services with levy to support local TV

    Lawmakers in Denmark have agreed global TV streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney must pay a levy of 6% of their revenue in the country to support local TV production. The bill, which was agreed on Saturday, comes as governments across Europe try to secure support for local TV and film production following the rapid rise in the popularity of streaming services. "Denmark must go as far as possible in providing good public service to children and young people, which can serve as a real alternative to the tech giants' platforms and foreign content," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Saturday.

  • Hacked Beeple Account Nets Scammers $438,000 in Cryptos and NFTs

    An NFT phishing attack targeted Beeple followers on Sunday. Despite increased efforts to curb illegal activity, cybercriminal activity has surged in 2022.

  • China's Big Tech sees new wave of job cuts as Covid lockdowns hurt economy

    A new wave of job cuts has hit China's largest technology companies, as regulatory pressure and Covid lockdowns battered their business. It is yet unclear how much of those firms' work forces would be affected because few are willing to publicly disclose their plans, but there have been extensive reports of job reductions across a wide spectrum of job functions in the sector, according to local media and sources interviewed by the South China Morning Post. Video gaming and social media giant Ten

  • Nvidia Slows Down Hiring, the Latest Tech Company to Cut Back

    The chip maker joins several other major technology companies that have decided to be more prudent with their operating budgets in recent weeks.

  • Indonesia tech firm GoTo seeks approval to issue 118.44bln shares

    Indonesia's biggest tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk intends to issue a maximum amount of 118.44 billion of shares worth around 10% of its total capital through a private placement. The private placement will be put forward for shareholder approval at GoTo's annual general meeting on June 28th, it said in a statement on Friday. The tech company seeks to raise funds to support its own working capital and for its subsidiaries like its e-commerce unit Tokopedia, according to the statement.

  • Elon Musk called ESG a scam — did the Tesla chief do investors a favor?

    A major move to cut Tesla from a closely followed environmental, social and governance (ESG) index brought anger and relief in nearly equal measure.

  • Conditions Are Ripe for a Deep Bear Market

    Without investors starting to see a way through challenges and policy markets starting to help, any bear-market rallies aren’t likely to last. This would further damage confidence.

  • Maintaining Work/Life Balance for Finance Professionals

    Maintaining work/life balance is a challenge for most professionals in the finance industry, but it doesn't have to be that way.

  • Bear market, GDP, and Davos: What to watch this week

    The global business elite will gather for the Wold Economic Forum this week after a two-year hiatus. Wall Street is poised for more market pain is recession fears mount. Investors await a rash of economic data. Fed meeting minutes are set for release.

  • A major shift in the economic narrative could be underway

    The overarching narrative of the markets and economy has been one of strong demand meeting lagging supply, a dynamic that has caused inflation to surge.

  • JPMorgan Stock Rises as Bank Lifts Net Interest Income Forecast

    JPMorgan Chase says ahead of its investor day that It expects net interest income excluding markets of $56 billion in 2022.