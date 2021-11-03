U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,624.59
    -6.06 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,915.69
    -136.94 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,663.20
    +13.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,385.47
    +23.62 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.25
    -2.66 (-3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.40
    -27.00 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.31 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    +0.0160 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0460
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,229.27
    -1,512.59 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,535.49
    +3.96 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Clearview AI told it broke Australia's privacy law, ordered to delete data

Natasha Lomas
·7 min read

After Canada, now Australia has found that controversial facial recognition company, Clearview AI, broke national privacy laws when it covertly collected citizens' facial biometrics and incorporated them into its AI-powered identity matching service -- which it sells to law enforcement agencies and others.

In a statement today, Australia's information commissioner and privacy commissioner, Angelene Falk, said Clearview AI's facial recognition tool breached the country's Privacy Act 1988 by:

  • collecting Australians’ sensitive information without consent

  • collecting personal information by unfair means

  • not taking reasonable steps to notify individuals of the collection of personal information

  • not taking reasonable steps to ensure that personal information it disclosed was accurate, having regard to the purpose of disclosure

  • not taking reasonable steps to implement practices, procedures and systems to ensure compliance with the Australian Privacy Principles.

In what looks like a major win for privacy down under, the regulator has ordered Clearview to stop collecting facial biometrics and biometric templates from Australians; and to destroy all existing images and templates that it holds.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) undertook a joint investigation into Clearview with the UK data protection agency, the Information Commission's Office (IOC).

However the UK regulator has yet to announce any conclusions.

In a separate statement today -- which possibly reads slightly flustered -- the ICO said it is "considering its next steps and any formal regulatory action that may be appropriate under the UK data protection laws".

A spokeswoman for the ICO declined to elaborate further -- such as on how long it will be thinking about maybe doing something.

UK citizens should be hoping the regulator doesn't take as long "considering" Clearview as it has chewing over (but failing to act against) adtech's lawfulness problem.

Meanwhile, other European regulators have already hit users of Clearview with sanctions...

Sweden’s data watchdog slaps police for unlawful use of Clearview AI

Back on the other side of the world, the OAIC isn't wasting any time acting against Clearview nor mincing its words.

In public comments on the OAIC's decision (pdf) finding Clearview breached Australian law, Falk said: "The covert collection of this kind of sensitive information is unreasonably intrusive and unfair. It carries significant risk of harm to individuals, including vulnerable groups such as children and victims of crime, whose images can be searched on Clearview AI’s database."

“By its nature, this biometric identity information cannot be reissued or cancelled and may also be replicated and used for identity theft. Individuals featured in the database may also be at risk of misidentification," she also said, adding: “These practices fall well short of Australians’ expectations for the protection of their personal information.”

The OAIC also found the privacy impacts of Clearview AI’s biometric system were "not necessary, legitimate and proportionate, having regard to any public interest benefits".

“When Australians use social media or professional networking sites, they don’t expect their facial images to be collected without their consent by a commercial entity to create biometric templates for completely unrelated identification purposes,” said Falk.

“The indiscriminate scraping of people’s facial images, only a fraction of whom would ever be connected with law enforcement investigations, may adversely impact the personal freedoms of all Australians who perceive themselves to be under surveillance.”

Australia's regulator said that between October 2019 and March 2020 Clearview AI provided trials of its tool to some local police forces -- which conducted searches using facial images of individuals located in Australia.

The OAIC added that it is currently finalising an investigation into the Australian Federal Police’s trial use of the tech to decide whether the force complied with requirements under the Australian Government Agencies Privacy Code to assess and mitigate privacy risks. So it remains to be seen if local law enforcement will get a sanction.

Earlier this year, Sweden's data protection watchdog warned the country's cops over what it said was unlawful use of Clearview's tool -- issuing a €250,000 fine in that instance.

Returning to the OAIC, it said Clearview defended itself by arguing that the information it handled was not personal data -- and that, as a company based in the US, it did not fall under the jurisdiction of Australia's Privacy Act’s. Clearview also claimed to the regulator that it had stopped offering services to Australian law enforcement shortly after the OAIC’s investigation began.

However Falk dismissed Clearview's arguments, saying she was satisfied it must comply with Australian law and that the information it handled was personal information covered by the Privacy Act.

She also said the case reinforces the need for Australia to strengthen protections through a current review of the Privacy Act, including restricting or prohibiting practices such as data scraping personal information from online platforms. And she added that the case raises additional questions about whether online platforms are doing enough to prevent and detect scraping of personal data.

“Clearview AI’s activities in Australia involve the automated and repetitious collection of sensitive biometric information from Australians on a large scale, for profit. These transactions are fundamental to their commercial enterprise,” said Falk. “The company’s patent application also demonstrates the capability of the technology to be used for other purposes such as dating, retail, dispensing social benefits, and granting or denying access to a facility, venue or device."

Clearview was contacted for comment on the OAIC's decision.

The company confirmed that it will be appealing -- sending this statement (below), attributed to Mark Love, BAL Lawyers, representing Clearview AI:

"Clearview AI has gone to considerable lengths to co-operate with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner. In doing so, Clearview AI has volunteered considerable information, yet it is apparent to us and to Clearview AI that the Commissioner has not correctly understood how Clearview AI conducts its business. Clearview AI operates legitimately according to the laws of its places of business.

"Clearview AI intends to seek review of the Commissioner's decision by the (Australian) Administrative Appeals Tribunal. Not only has the Commissioner’s decision missed the mark on the manner of Clearview AI’s manner of operation, the Commissioner lacks jurisdiction.

"To be clear, Clearview AI has not violated any law nor has it interfered with the privacy of Australians. Clearview AI does not do business in Australia, does not have any Australian users."

The controversial facial recognition company has faced litigation on home soil in the US -- under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act.

While, earlier this year, Minneapolis voted to ban the use of facial recognition software for its police department -- effectively outlawing local law enforcement's use of tools like Clearview.

The fallout from Clearview AI's scraping of the public web and social media sites to amass a database of over 3BN images in order to sell a global identity-matching service to law enforcement may have contributed to an announcement made by Facebook's parent company Meta yesterday -- which said it would be deleting its own facial biometric data mountain.

The tech giant cited "growing concerns about the use of the technology as a whole".

Facebook says it will delete facial recognition data on more than a billion users

Update: In addition to the above statement, Clearview's founder, Hoan Ton-That, has also issued a personal response (pasted below) to the OAIC's decision -- in which he expresses his disappointment and argues that the privacy commissioner's decision misinterprets the value of his "crime fighting" technology to society.

"I grew up in Australia before moving to San Francisco at age 19 to pursue my career and create consequential crime fighting facial recognition technology known the world over. I am a dual citizen of Australia and the United States, the two countries about which I care most deeply. My company and I have acted in the best interests of these two nations and their people by assisting law enforcement in solving heinous crimes against children, seniors and other victims of unscrupulous acts. We only collect public data from the open internet and comply with all standards of privacy and law. I respect the time and effort that the Australian officials spent evaluating aspects of the technology I built. But I am disheartened by the misinterpretation of its value to society. I look forward to engaging in conversation with leaders and lawmakers to fully discuss the privacy issues, so the true value of Clearview AI’s technology, which has proven so essential to law enforcement, can continue to make communities safe."

Class action suit against Clearview AI cites Illinois law that cost Facebook $550M

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's Prince Charles urges climate action

    Speaking at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, the Prince of Wales said that humanity has tested the world to destruction and must now talk about solutions. (Nov. 2)

  • U.S. air safety chief says Boeing has 'more work to do'

    Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson told a U.S. congressional panel that Boeing Co has "more work to do" as the planemaker continues to face scrutiny following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in the space of five months in 2018-2019 that killed 346 people. "Boeing is not the same as it was two years ago but they have more to work to do," Dickson told the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday. Boeing did not immediately comment.

  • White House Wants Congress to Regulate Cryptocurrencies. What to Know.

    The administration wants stablecoin issuers to be regulated like banks. It is signaling a much tougher approach on 'DeFi' lending and trading platforms.

  • Biden Administration to Congress: Put Stablecoins Under Federal Supervision – Or We Will

    If U.S. lawmakers don’t act, regulators have the authority to take their own measures, according to the long-awaited report from the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets.

  • Top D.C. financial regulators release stablecoin report and urge Congress to pass legislation

    The federal government’s top financial regulators urged Congress to “act promptly to enact legislation” that would regulate stablecoins.

  • Minnesota company withdraws Pitt County crypto proposal due to community concerns

    Residents of a nearby neighborhood and parents at a nearby school were worried about noise from computers and loud fans.

  • SEC Delays Decision on Valkyrie Bitcoin ETF Until Next Year

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again delayed its decision on approving Valkyrie's proposed bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

  • The small agency posing a big threat to Big Tech

    Since Rohit Chopra won confirmation a month ago as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which enforces federal consumer financial laws, he's already begun to flex the agency's regulatory powers in the tech realm.Why it matters: One of Washington's most ardent Big Tech opponents is now empowered to investigate companies' inner business workings, write new rules and issue fines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • The State Department is trying to obscure records of the war in Afghanistan

    Special inspector general reports and tens of thousands of photos and videos have been removed from the official sites.

  • Stablecoin Risk Spurs U.S. Agencies to Seek Power to Crack Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal agencies took their first step toward regulating stablecoins, raising concerns that the tokens could threaten the U.S. economy while making a big bet on the bitterly divided Congress to put guardrails on the fast-growing market. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Dow

  • Treasury report calls for stricter oversight of stablecoins

    The Biden administration is calling on Congress to pass legislation that would strengthen government regulation of stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency that has soared in popularity in the past year. In a 22-page report issued Monday, the Treasury Department and several other regulators said the legislation should require that stablecoin issuers become banks, which would potentially subject them to a wide range of rules, including those requiring that banks hold sufficient cash reserves and implement measures to prevent money laundering and other illicit activities.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Its Bitcoin Mining Power Grows? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Now Has Over $100 Million in AUM

    The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has surpassed $100 million in assets under management six months after it was launched, indicating a growing demand for crypto-related investment vehicles.

  • Stellantis And National Business League Launch Development Program With 13 Businesses In Pilot Phase

    Global automaker Stellantis and the National Business League have teamed up to launch the nation's first-ever development program for Black-owned suppliers.

  • Arista Networks rises on earnings, outlook beat, share buyback, stock split

    Arista Networks Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the cloud-software company not only posted an earnings and outlook beat but announced a big share buyback and a stock split. Arista shares rose 4% after hours, following a 0.3% decline in the regular session to close at $408.57. “We are experiencing strong demand for our pioneering client to cloud networking portfolio across all of our customer sectors,” said Jayshree Ullal, Arista chief executive, in a statement.

  • Analysts See Huge Upside In This Newly Listed Biopharma Stock

    Jefferies initiated coverage of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: THRX) with a Buy rating and $23 price target, seeing an upside of approximately 32%. The company's lead asset, THE-630, is derisked with clinical validation that has shown potent anti-tumor activity in animal models, says analyst Maury Raycroft. THE-630 is first being targeted for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors, which is a $6 billion global market opportunity, Raycroft noted. Wedbush initiated coverage of Theseus with an Outpe

  • ASX200 RBA Monetary Policy and Corporate Earnings in Focus

    Following a bullish start to the week, the RBA will be in action later this morning. Expect plenty of influence alongside commodity prices, corporate earnings, and COVID-19 restriction updates.

  • Zillow’s Drop Brings Market Value Loss to $30 Billion From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares plunged as much as 19% on Wednesday after the online real estate company moved to shut its home-flipping business, bringing the stock’s market value losses to $30.5 billion from a February peak.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘

  • The New Chesapeake Energy Is Scoring With High Gas Prices. A Bigger Dividend Is on the Horizon.

    The company beat Wall Street's profit estimates for the third quarter. Management also raised their financial forecasts for 2021 and 2022.