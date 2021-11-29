U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,667.29
    +72.67 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,206.04
    +306.70 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,817.14
    +325.48 (+2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.36
    +4.42 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.30
    +1.15 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3304
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6800
    +0.3700 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,959.07
    +3,236.29 (+5.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.70
    +23.77 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

Clearview AI told to stop processing UK data as ICO warns of possible fine

Natasha Lomas
·7 min read

Controversial facial recognition company Clearview AI is facing a potential fine in the UK.

It has also been handed a provisional notice to stop further processing of UK citizens' data and to delete any data it already holds as a result of what the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) described as "alleged serious breaches" of national data protection law.

The ICO has been looking into the tech company -- which sells AI-powered identity matching to law enforcement and other paying customers via a facial recognition platform that it trained covertly on photos harvested from Internet sources (like social media platforms) -- in a joint investigation with the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC).

The OAIC already, earlier this month, issued an order to Clearview to delete data after finding it broke national laws down under. So the ICO has been the laggard of the two regulators.

But today it issued the notification of a provisional intention to fine Clearview over £17 million (~$22.6M) -- citing a range of suspected breaches.

Clearview AI told it broke Australia’s privacy law, ordered to delete data

Among the raft of violations the ICO suspects -- following what it describes as "preliminary enquiries with Clearview AI" -- are failures to process people's information fairly or in a way they expect, in line with requirements to have a valid legal basis for processing personal data and to provide adequate information to those whose data is processed; along with a failure to have a process in place to prevent data being retained indefinitely; a failure to meet higher standards required for processing biometric data -- which is considered special category data under the European standard (the GDPR) that's transposed into UK law; and also for applying problematic processes when people object to its processing of their information -- such as asking for more personal data ("including photographs") in response to such objections.

Clearview was contacted for comment on the ICO's provisional findings.

A spokesperson sent this statement (below), attributed to its London based attorney, Kelly Hagedorn (a partner at Jenner & Block London LLP) -- who describes the ICO's provisional finding as "factually and legally incorrect"; says Clearview is considering an appeal and "further action"; and claims the company does not do business in the UK (nor have any UK customers currently).

Here's Clearview's statement in full:

"The UK ICO Commissioner's assertions are factually and legally incorrect. The company is considering an appeal and further action. Clearview AI provides publicly available information from the internet to law enforcement agencies. To be clear, Clearview AI does not do business in the UK, and does not have any UK customers at this time."

Whether the ICO's preliminary sanction will go the distance and turn into an actual fine and data processing cessation order against Clearview remains to be seen.

For one thing, the ICO's notification is timed a few weeks ahead of the departure of sitting commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, who is set to be replaced by New Zealand's privacy commissioner John Edwards in January.

So a new broom will be in charge of deciding whether the provisional findings hold up in the face of Clearview's objections (and potential legal action).

In its statement today, the ICO is careful to note that Clearview will have the opportunity to make representations -- which it says it will consider before any final decision is reached, and which it furthermore suggests may not happen until mid-2022.

Under Denham, it's also notable that the ICO has substantially shrunk a number of provisional penalties it handed out in relation to other breach investigations (such as those to British Airways; and Marriott).

The ICO also settled with Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica scandal after the tech giant appealed its provisional sanction.

And while Facebook agreed to pay the ICO's £500k fine in full in that case it did so without admitting any liability and also got the ICO to agree to sign a non-disclosure agreement over the arrangement (which has limited what the commissioner can say in public about its correspondence with Facebook). So, in all, that ended up looking like a sweet deal for Facebook -- agreed to by a regulator apparently concerned at being challenged in the courts over its decision-making processes.

There is fresh complexity on the horizon around enforcement of the UK's data protection regime too, now -- in that the government is in the process of consulting on making changes to national law that could see ministers reduce protections wrapping people's data -- such as by removing or altering requirements around transparency, fairness and what constitutes a valid legal basis for processing people's data -- as part of a claimed 'simplification' of the current laws.

So the ICO's caveat on its provisional "view to fine" Clearview -- which it specifies may be "subject to change or no further formal action" -- looks like more than just a reminder to recall its own recent history of enforcements not standing up to its earlier convictions.

Why is it acting at all now if there's a risk of ministers moving the goalposts? Denham may have an eye on amplifying her legacy as she departs for pastures new. Or she may hope to try and bind the hands of her successor -- and limit the reformist zeal of DCMS to downgrade UK data protection -- or, indeed, a little of all of the above.

In a statement, the outgoing commissioner said: “I have significant concerns that personal data was processed in a way that nobody in the UK will have expected. It is therefore only right that the ICO alerts people to the scale of this potential breach and the proposed action we’re taking. UK data protection legislation does not stop the effective use of technology to fight crime but to enjoy public trust and confidence in their products technology providers must ensure people’s legal protections are respected and complied with."

“Clearview AI Inc’s services are no longer being offered in the UK. However, the evidence we’ve gathered and analysed suggests Clearview AI Inc were and may be continuing to process significant volumes of UK people’s information without their knowledge. We therefore want to assure the UK public that we are considering these alleged breaches and taking them very seriously," she added.

On the investigation findings itself, the regulator's press release on its provisional view and potential fine offers only tentative conclusions, with the ICO writing that: "The images in Clearview AI Inc’s database are likely to include the data of a substantial number of people from the UK and may have been gathered without people’s knowledge from publicly available information online, including social media platforms."

It adds that it "understands that the service provided by Clearview AI Inc was used on a free trial basis by a number of UK law enforcement agencies", and further specifying that this trial "was discontinued and Clearview AI Inc’s services are no longer being offered in the UK" -- without offering any details on when the tech was being used and when usage stopped.

Clearview has faced regulatory pushback elsewhere around the world too.

Earlier this year Canada's privacy watchdog concluded its own investigation of the AI firm -- finding multiple breaches of national law and also ordering it to cease processing citizens' data.

Clearview rejected the findings -- but also said it no longer offered the service to Canadian law enforcement.

Update: The company has now sent an additional statement on the ICO's provisional findings, attributed to CEO Hoan Ton-That, in which he expresses "deep" disappointment at what he claims is a misinterpretation of the technology -- and goes on to imply that Clearview AI might have been useful for UK law enforcement investigations into child sexual abuse (an area where the UK government is currently spending taxpayer money to try to encourage the development of novel detection technologies).

Here's Ton-That's statement [emphasis his]:

"I grew up in Australia and have long viewed the UK as an important, majestic place—one about which I have the deepest respect. I am deeply disappointed that the UK Information Commissioner has misinterpreted my technology and intentions. I created the consequential facial recognition technology known the world over. My company and I have acted in the best interests of the UK and their people by assisting law enforcement in solving heinous crimes against children, seniors, and other victims of unscrupulous acts. It breaks my heart that Clearview AI has been unable to assist when receiving urgent requests from UK law enforcement agencies seeking to use this technology to investigate cases of severe sexual abuse of children in the UK. We collect only public data from the open internet and comply with all standards of privacy and law. I am disheartened by the misinterpretation of Clearview AI’s technology to society. I would welcome the opportunity to engage in conversation with leaders and lawmakers so the true value of this technology which has proven so essential to law enforcement can continue to make communities safe."

UK dials up the spin on data reform, claiming ‘simplified’ rules will drive ‘responsible’ data sharing

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what police chief candidate Michael Carroll has to say about issues facing Tacoma

    He recently retired from the Sheriff’s Department in Alameda County, California.

  • Quick-commerce startup YallaMarket eyes Saudi Arabia and Qatar next year after U.A.E expansion

    YallaMarket, a Dubai-based quick-commerce startup, is planning to expand within the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E), and to enter Saudi Arabia and Qatar next year, to tap the appetite for speedy and convenient grocery shopping. The startup, which was formally launched last month, is expanding in the U.A.E cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai by setting up an additional 100 dark stores to offer 15-minute delivery services. Dark stores are order fulfillment centers for online retail outlets.

  • What we know about the COVID cases spreading from Pilgrim High homecoming dance

    What we know about the Pilgrim High homecoming dance after which 59 students have COVID and principal Gerald Habershaw died of COVID complications.

  • Omicron: Urgent hunt for COVID cases linked to KFC restaurant and school in Essex

    People who visited a school, a church and a KFC in Brentwood, Essex, are being urged to get tested.

  • Pilgrim High School principal's job status uncertain after unmasked homecoming dance

    Acting Principal Pamela Bernardi is in charge at Pilgrim High as the Warwick school experiences a COVID outbreak following a recent homecoming dance.

  • Hate crime or publicity stunt? Chicago jury selection opens in Jussie Smollett trial

    On a frigid Chicago night in January 2019, actor Jussie Smollett, a star on the TV drama "Empire," reported that he was the victim of a hate-motivated street attack, but police later accused him of staging the whole affair as a publicity stunt. A jury was being selected on Monday in Cook County Circuit Court for Smollett's trial on six felony charges of disorderly conduct accusing him of making false reports to the police. Smollett, 39, has denied that he faked the attack, pleading not guilty https://www.reuters.com/article/us-people-jussie-smollett-idINKCN20I19I in February 2020.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ‘preyed on vulnerable young girls’, prosecutors say

    Maxwell ‘was involved in every detail of Epstein’s life’, federal prosecutors say in opening arguments Ghislaine Maxwell in 2013. She has pleaded not guilty on six counts related to her alleged involvement in the late financier’s sexual abuse of teen girls. Photograph: Rick Bajornas/AP Ghislaine Maxwell “preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them and served them up to be sexually abused” by Jeffrey Epstein, federal prosecutors said in their opening arguments in her much-awaited trial. “T

  • Malawi's president rips new omicron travel bans: 'Afrophobia'

    Malawi's president slammed travel bans imposed by the United States and other nations in response to the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant, arguing the move represents "Afrophobia."Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that "Covid measures must be based on science, not Afrophobia."He said people around the world owe South Africa's scientists "our thanks for identifying it before anyone else did,"...

  • Russia fines Google 3 million roubles for not deleting banned content

    A Moscow court fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google 3 million roubles ($40,400) on Monday for not deleting content that it deemed illegal, part of a wider dispute between Russia and the U.S. tech giant. Russia in October threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube, in Moscow's strongest move yet to rein in foreign tech firms. Google, which last month said it had paid more than 32 million roubles in fines, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Cardi B’s STD Results Have Been Requested By A Judge In Defamation Lawsuit Against Tasha K

    The Bronx native's negative health records will serve as evidence against vlogger Tasha K's baffling STD accusations, which according to reports, must be proven to win a defamation lawsuit.

  • Question looms over Vanessa Bryant lawsuit against Los Angeles County: What does she want?

    The widow of Kobe Bryant is no ordinary plaintiff and might not be interested in money to settle her lawsuit over crash-site photos.

  • Could St. Louis have gotten more from the NFL over the relocation of the Rams?

    Last week, the NFL and St. Louis resolved their differences in exchange for an eventual payment in the amount of $790 million. That’s a lot. But could St. Louis have gotten more? The answer, both as to last Tuesday and through the conclusion of a trial, is yes. As to the latter point, the plaintiffs [more]

  • Peloton sues Lululemon in battle over patent infringement claims

    Peloton Interactive, Inc., is urging a court to say that its sportswear does not infringe on Lululemon's patent designs by filing a lawsuit against the athletic wear brand earlier this week.This comes after Lululemon earlier this month sent a cease-and-desist letter to Peloton over clothing offered by the fitness equipment company, The Wall Street Journal reported."On top of the numerous clear and obvious differences in design, Peloton and...

  • Tribunal to decide on motorist class action lawsuit against shipping cartel

    A tribunal will rule on whether customers who bought cars between 2005 and 2015 should automatically receive compensation over a £150m claim.

  • Alex Murdaugh is facing 27 new criminal charges after SC grand jury indictments served

    Charges include money laundering, computer crimes and forgery. Nine counts relate to the Glorida Satterfield case.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • MicroStrategy has added to its Bitcoin holdings, according to latest SEC filings

    In an 8K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy said it had purchased another 7,002 Bitcoins during its fiscal fourth quarter. That cost the company $414.4 million.

  • RIA Deals Top 200 in Record-Shattering Year

    “I’ve been doing this for 18 years, and today’s pool of buyers is the strongest it’s ever been,” says industry consultant David DeVoe.

  • Russia's Aeroflot posts first quarterly profit in two years

    Aeroflot, whose shares rose by 1.6% to 0941 GMT, said its net profit in the third quarter was 11.6 billion roubles ($155 million) compared to a loss of 21.14 billion roubles a year ago. Aeroflot's domestic traffic has grown as Russia refrained from imposing a complete lockdown during a new wave of infections.

  • Fed's Powell says new innovation hub will help central bank improve payments

    The center, in partnership with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub, will help the central bank improve the current payments system, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks prepared for a virtual event on Monday. "In particular, the partnership will support our analysis of digital currencies—including central bank digital currencies," said Powell, adding that the center would focus on making cross-border payments faster and less expensive and provide new tools to help supervise financial firms.