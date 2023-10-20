Clearview Library District ups the ante on land Windsor wants for grocery store

Clearview Library District is willing to part with land the town of Windsor wants for a new grocery store, for a price: $3.01 million and 10% of the sales tax the store and other retailers on the site would generate for 10 years.

The asking price is $1.25 million more than the town offered last month and twice what King Soopers' parent company offered in August for about six acres.

The town offered to buy the land for $1.75 millionon and turn around to sell it to King Soopers to create a larger site for a supermarket in the Greenspire neighborhood on Windsor's east side. Town officials say Windsor is losing sales tax revenue from east side residents who go out of town for their groceries.

The contract, included in the library district's meeting packet for Oct. 26, lists the price and conditions of the sale, prohibits the town from selling to any entity other than King Soopers and gives the library district the right of first refusal to buy back the land if construction on a new store does not begin with 18 months of purchase.

Windsor Town Manager Shane Hale declined comment on the proposed sales contract until after Thursday's meeting.

"We have had a chance to review the counteroffer but don’t believe that it would be appropriate to comment at this time, as the library board hasn’t officially voted on this yet," he said, "and the Windsor Town Board hasn’t had a chance to collectively review and comment."

Clearview trustees rejected the grocery chain's offer in August citing its facilities plan that prohibits it from selling to a private party. That's when the town stepped in to play matchmaker of sorts, offering to buy the property then sell it to Dillon Cos., the parent company of King Soopers.

Following a closed-door meeting last week, the board instructed its attorney to draft a contract to sell the site at Colorado Highway 392 (Main Street in Windsor) and Hollister Lake Road but didn't disclose the asking price of contract terms. The board had been holding onto the site for a future regional library, but voters twice failed to approve funding. The district serves Windsor, Severance and west Greeley.

Story continues

Windsor also offered the district one of a handful of town-owned sites the library could buy with its proceeds if it still wanted land for a regional library or cultural center.

Windsor has provided sales tax share-backs to businesses that generate sales tax revenue, including to Dutch Bros when it redeveloped an infill site on Main Street and to High Hops Brewery when it was annexed into town, said Stacy Brown, the town's economic development director.

Dutch Bros was redeveloping a former car dealership and the site "was more expensive to develop than a greenfield site," Brown said. When High Hops was annexed, it needed to fix up the parking lot and other infrastructure, she said. That revenue sharing concludes this year.

"The only time we've done it is with an entity that's earning the sales tax," she said. The nonprofit library district, supported by a voter-approved mill levy, does not collect sales tax revenue.

Interested?

The Clearview Library District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Windsor Severance Library, 720 3rd St., Windsor. To join by Zoom, visit clearviewlibrary.org for the link.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Library district ups the ante on land Windsor wants for King Soopers