Clearview Resources Ltd. Announces Strategic Undeveloped Land Acquistion in the Clearwater Play and Management Change

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Clearview has recently completed the acquisition of 14,240 gross and net acres of Crown land in the Jarvie area of Alberta focused on the developing Clearwater oil play in the region.

"This land acquisition is complementary to Clearview's strengths of building opportunities from the ground level and provides the Company with a significant position in one of the most economic oil plays in Western Canada", commented Tony Angelidis, President and CEO.

In addition, there has been a change in the management of Clearview, whereby Darcy Ries, Vice President Engineering and Chief Operating Officer, is no longer with the Company.

Joining the management team of Clearview, as its interim Vice President Engineering and Chief Operating Officer, is Mr. Rod Hume. Mr. Hume is a professional engineer with over 24 years of industry experience in the acquisition, production, development and exploitation of oil and gas assets. Mr. Hume was formerly Senior Vice President, Engineering at Delphi Energy Corp.

"We are very excited to be working with Rod Hume again as we expand the Company's portfolio of opportunities and with our improved financial position allocate internally generated funds towards development of these opportunities", added Tony Angelidis, President and CEO.

