mCloud Announces Interest Payment on Convertible Debentures

CALGARY, AB, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSXV: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence ("AI"), announces that pursuant to the five tranches of convertible debentures announced on December 7, 2020, January 4, 2021, January 22, 2021, February 3, 2021, and March 2, 2021 (the "Convertible Debentures"), the Company has elected to issue common shares of the Company (the "Shares") in satisfaction of the aggregate accrued interest owing on such Convertible Debentures in respect of the first interest payment date on March 31, 2021. Under the terms of the Convertible Debentures, interest has accrued from the date of announcement of each tranche at a rate of 8% per annum resulting in a total amount owing of US$137,391.56 as at March 31, 2021. The Company will satisfy the aggregate accrued interest owing by issuing 66,381 Shares having a deemed price of approximately US$2.07 per Share. The price per Share was calculated in accordance with the debenture indenture dated January 15, 2021 and supplement to the debenture indenture dated March 23, 2021 and is equal to the closing price of the Shares on March 24, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), converted into United States dollars using the Bank of Canada exchange rate on March 24, 2021.

The Shares will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The Company additionally wishes to correct previous disclosure in respect of the Convertible Debentures. Pursuant to the press release dated January 22, 2021 announcing the third tranche closing of the Convertible Debentures, the Company wishes to correct the aggregate amount of the third tranche from US$1.515 million to US$1.525 million. Pursuant to the press release dated March 2, 2021 announcing the fifth tranche closing of the Convertible Debentures, the Company wishes to correct the conversion price of the Convertible Debentures issued under the fifth tranche, the correct conversion price being US$2.20.

