clearvise AG's (ETR:ABO) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

It's not a stretch to say that clearvise AG's (ETR:ABO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.8x seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for Renewable Energy companies in Germany, seeing as it matches the P/S ratio of the wider industry. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has clearvise Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for clearvise as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

clearvise's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 95% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 94% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue growth is heading into negative territory, declining 1.6% each year over the next three years. With the industry predicted to deliver 3.8% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this in consideration, we think it doesn't make sense that clearvise's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From clearvise's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

While clearvise's P/S isn't anything out of the ordinary for companies in the industry, we didn't expect it given forecasts of revenue decline. When we see a gloomy outlook like this, our immediate thoughts are that the share price is at risk of declining, negatively impacting P/S. If we consider the revenue outlook, the P/S seems to indicate that potential investors may be paying a premium for the stock.

