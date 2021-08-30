U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.81
    +26.44 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,451.09
    -4.71 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,278.64
    +149.14 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.70
    -5.46 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.28
    +0.54 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    -0.0230 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,239.07
    -582.64 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.14
    +11.28 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Clearwater Analytics/

·3 min read

In the news release, Clearwater Analytics Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering, issued 30-Aug-2021 by Clearwater Analytics over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there have been changes throughout the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

Clearwater Analytics Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. ("Clearwater Analytics"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. If Clearwater Analytics elects to proceed with an initial public offering, Clearwater Analytics expects to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CWAN."

Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC)
Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC)

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as lead bookrunners and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering, with Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acting as additional bookrunners. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., D.A. Davidson & Co., AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained by contacting:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities to be registered may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time when the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301365344.html

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Little-Followed Stocks That Are Soaring Monday

    Investors continued to have confidence in the stock market on Monday morning, and that translated into more record highs for some of the most popular stock indexes in the U.S. market. As of before noon EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was up 24 points to 35,480. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) picked up another 26 points to 4,535, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose 138 points to 15,267, both looking to extend their record runs.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Support.com surges 50% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) is continuing to rise after a massive short squeeze rally. Shares of the California technical support company were up more than 50% in the first minutes of trading after gaining more than 180% over the last five sessions.

  • Affirm stock explodes more than 40% after Amazon deal — here's why, financially speaking

    Affirms lands a big deal with Amazon. Here's how much it could be worth to Affirm's top and bottom lines.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • We’re very proud to power Affirm and help them as they penetrate Amazon: Marqeta CEO

    Marqeta Founder & CEO Jason Gardner joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s first successful quarterly earnings beat that benefited from growing interest in the buy-now-pay-later service, Amazon’s adoption of the buy-now-pay-later payment system, and Square’s effect on Marqeta business.

  • Why GameStop and AMC Stocks Jumped While Sundial Growers Dropped Today

    Two stocks that originally ignited the meme stock trading category seem to be back in vogue with the retail trading crowd. In just the last five trading days, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) have jumped 29% and 19%, respectively. After rising 6.5% early in the session, shares of GameStop were still 4% higher at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

  • Why Pinterest's Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were falling this morning after the company's stock was downgraded from a buy rating to a hold rating by Argus Research analyst John Staszak. Staszak is the latest analyst to downgrade Pinterest's stock following the company's second-quarter results (reported on July 29). Pinterest's stock has received downgrades from J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI, and even more analysts have lowered their price targets for the company's stock since its second-quarter earnings were reported last month.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Jumps To Record High

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • 3 Reasons Why Buffett Keeps Increasing the Stake in The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE:KR)

    After slumping over 50% since the peak back in 2015, The Kroeger Co.(NYSE: KR) recently made a new all-time high. It was certainly a long way of recovery, although the 2020 decline took much shorter than for most of the market. In the wake of the latest news of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) boosting the stake in the stock, we will examine 3 possible ways why it possibly caught Warren Buffett's interest.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company