Is Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) Trading at an Attractive Valuation?

RiverPark Advisors, an investment advisory firm and sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds released “The RiverPark/Next Century Growth Fund” Q4 2023 investor letter in partnership with Next Century Growth Investors, LLC. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 4.75% in the fourth quarter compared to a 12.75% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Total Return Index. The recent market rally highlights the significance of macroeconomic indicators and the Fed's stance on interest rates. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

The RiverPark/Next Century Growth Fund featured stocks like Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) provides web-based solutions for investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services. On April 3, 2024, Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) stock closed at $17.16 per share. One-month return of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) was 4.73%, and its shares gained 11.40% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) has a market capitalization of $4.765 billion.

The RiverPark/Next Century Growth Fund stated the following regarding Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) provides a software platform to simplify investment accounting and analytics for asset managers, insurance companies, and corporations. The company has been gaining share in a fragmented and large end market, and is currently generating around $400m in revenue of a targeted multibillion dollar end market opportunity. CWAN was part of the 2021 IPO class – many of these companies came public at high valuations and with high expectations, and then experienced poor stock performance. CWAN delivered solid fundamentals throughout that period, most recently experiencing >20% revenue growth and 30% EBITDA margins in Q3’23, but the stock has not done much since the IPO. With a more attractive valuation now, we believe there is opportunity for compounding of company value ahead."

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) was held by 26 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 12 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

