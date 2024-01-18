Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc CEO Sandeep Sahai Sells 50,000 Shares

Sandeep Sahai, the CEO of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN), sold 50,000 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of investment accounting and analytics, servicing clients such as investment managers, insurance companies, and corporate treasuries. The company's solutions support reporting and data processing for investment portfolios.

The insider executed the sale at an average price of $19.95, resulting in a transaction amount of approximately $997,500. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 400,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 46 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc were trading at $19.95, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.013 billion.

For more information on insider trades at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, interested parties can view the full transaction history and stock price movements on the company's GuruFocus summary page.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

