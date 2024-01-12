Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc CTO Souvik Das Sells 30,588 Shares

Souvik Das, Chief Technology Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN), executed a sale of 30,588 shares in the company on January 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of investment accounting and analytics, reporting, and data management solutions for institutional investors, including investment managers, insurance companies, and corporate treasuries. The company's cloud-native software provides clients with timely, validated investment data and analytics to support investment decisions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,588 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a trend of the insider reducing their stake in the company.

The insider transaction history for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 45 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc were trading at $19.65 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.069 billion.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and potential future performance. However, it is important to consider that insider transactions may be subject to various personal financial needs or strategies and do not always indicate the company's operational performance or future outlook.

