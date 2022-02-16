U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,475.01
    +3.94 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,934.27
    -54.57 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.09
    -15.66 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.31
    +2.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.62
    -1.45 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.50
    +15.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4410
    -0.1550 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,036.25
    -49.64 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.97
    +1.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Clearwater Analytics to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CWAN
    Watchlist

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Jim Cox, Chief Financial Officer, will present a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC)
Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC)

The webcast from this conference will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-to-present-at-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-301484037.html

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

Recommended Stories