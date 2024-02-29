Clearwater Beach mansion lists for $375.5 million

A 42.57-acre beachfront estate on the north end of Clearwater Beach hit the market for $375.5 million.

1198 Mandalay Point is the northernmost property in private gated community of 11 homes. It is bordered to the north by Caladesi Island State Park.

The 3,434-square-foot home on the property includes 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Outdoors there is a heated lap pool and protected dockage on the bay.

The current owners built the home in 1987 “with the goal of providing an opportunity for family and guests to experience the natural beauty of this exceptional setting,” according to a media release from the listing agent, Mary Hickok with Coastal Properties Group/Forbes Global Properties.

The home is 20-feet above sea level and features water views from every room — even the bathrooms.