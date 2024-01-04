Clearwater Marine Aquarium is putting on a drone show this weekend

The sky over the Clearwater Marine Aquarium will come alive as more than 150 drones are used to produce a high-tech light show. The event, called Lights by the Bay, will take place Saturday, Jan. 13, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The drones will be spinning and moving in a themed show of “synchronized pirates, treasure maps and swashbuckling adventures,” the aquarium announced.

Drones have become a new way to entertain crowds. In 2016, technology giant Intel put on the first public performance in the United States when 300 of the company’s Shooting Star drones did a Christmas show at Walt Disney World.

“The use of drone lights are far more environmentally friendly than fireworks,” said Anthony Rivera, the aquarium’s CEO, “and we’re contributing to environmental care through this process.”

The aquarium had a similar event last June with a show of 150 remote-controlled drones that created images of marine mammals. This one, coming two weeks before Tampa’s big Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, is in keeping with the swashbuckling season.

The event also will feature pirates and a “pewter pirate” among its live entertainers.

Tickets to the event are $45 to $85 and include one drink ticket, aquarium admission from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., where there will be live entertainment options, a Kid Zone with activities and an interactive dolphin presentation. VIP tickets add access to a private viewing area for the drone show and dining in the Grand Ballroom.

Net proceeds from the event benefit Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s ongoing mission to rescue, rehabilitate and release more marine life.

If you go

Lights by the Bay: The pirate-themed drone show with images of treasure maps and swashbuckling adventures will light up the sky over Clearwater. Saturday, Jan. 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $55, $85 VIP; for ages 3-12 $45, $65 VIP. Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage. cmaquarium.org.