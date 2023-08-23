Clearwater ousts downtown director, and a key post is vacant again

The director leading the critical task of revitalizing Clearwater’s downtown has resigned in lieu of termination after eight months in the position.

Jaye Matthews resigned as Community Redevelopment Agency director on Aug. 7, four days after Assistant City Manager Michael Delk recommended that she be fired for a pattern of unprofessional and argumentative interactions that, according to records, left “employees walking on eggshells to avoid creating conflict.”

City Manager Jennifer Poirrier supported the termination and had put Matthews on administrative leave with pay.

In the weeks before that, three of the four redevelopment agency employees told the city’s human resources department she created a hostile environment, threatened their jobs over minor issues or demeaned them.

But Matthews, who is African American, said management scrutinized her more than any other department director because of her race and that others unfairly cast her basic interactions as “being an angry Black woman” in a predominantly white workplace.

“I’ve been sabotaged since the second day I worked there,” Matthews said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. “This is retaliatory.”

The departure brings another period of transition to the office, which also is launching another big initiative — a special taxing district for the city’s North Greenwood area. Six people have led the Community Redevelopment Agency in seven years — three directors and three interim leaders who’ve served between appointments.

On Aug. 14, the City Council, acting as Community Redevelopment Agency trustees, named longtime employee Anne Lopez as interim director.

In agreeing to resign, Matthews received four months of salary in a lump sum totaling $40,966 and pledged to never sue the city.

On July 12, Matthews filed a complaint with human resources, stating she felt targeted by Delk, her supervisor, and that he micromanaged her in a way other directors weren’t due to “racial bias.” But human resources staff determined there was insufficient evidence Delk discriminated against Matthews.

In late June, Matthews said she took a Friday off because she had worked “back to back 20 hour days” during the opening week of Coachman Park, according to the investigation report. She said Delk harassed her by sending an assistant to the redevelopment agency office to ask about her whereabouts.

But human resources staff confirmed that Matthews had not given Delk advance notice of her leave time, as required by policy, and that he was trying to locate her so he could schedule meetings that day.

When a close family friend whom Matthews considers a sister died suddenly, she asked to use bereavement leave for the funeral. According to emails, Delk encouraged Matthews to take time off but explained that she could not use bereavement leave because city policy allows that only for immediate relatives. Matthews cited this as another example of harassment, but human resources staff determined Delk was following policy.

Matthews also alleged two recent events showed city officials were setting her up to fail.

In one, she said, Delk made it appear to City Council members on July 17 that she hadn’t properly prepared an analysis of a property purchase by failing to forward an email she had prepared with information needed for a discussion on the dais. While Delk acknowledged erring in that situation, human resources found he hadn’t targeted Matthews.

A similar situation arose at the same meeting when City Attorney David Margolis told council members he could not brief them on a set of grant applications from Matthews’ office because he had not received them in time. Matthews accused Margolis of lying, saying she had sent some applications to him two weeks earlier. But human resources determined he had not been untruthful because Matthews did not send the rest to him until the day before the meeting.

In his email to Poirrier, Delk said his request to fire Matthews was based on numerous conversations with residents and employees who said “routine questions, inquiries, direction and interactions” with Matthews were met with a harsh and confrontational response.

“I’m the first person to call out blatant racism,” Matthews told the Times, commenting generally on her experience. “Either they are not bright or they don’t care and they feel they are untouchable.”

But Poirrier said Matthews had conflicts with residents and employees of different races and cultures.

“I obviously take that very seriously and have done several gut checks,” Poirrier said of the racism allegation. “That’s not the kind of organization I want to lead and we will not have that kind of organization. But when it came down to terms of ‘give me examples,’ none of that could be provided and it couldn’t be substantiated.”

In their interviews with human resources staff, two redevelopment agency employees cried recounting instances where they said Matthews demeaned them or questioned their integrity. A third said he resigned earlier this year due to Matthews because his professional name was too important “to either have it tarnished or be terminated over something trivial or something I didn’t have control over.”