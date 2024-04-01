As Clearwater swears in new leaders, 3 big issues await their attention

It was a contentious election season in Clearwater, but as three new City Council members took office on Monday, Mayor Bruce Rector said he felt “an enthusiasm and a sense of optimism” for Tampa Bay’s third-largest city.

Whether residents voted for him or not, Rector ensured his focus was on seeking input from residents, business owners and stakeholders across all sectors and neighborhoods to make Clearwater “the best it can possibly be for everyone.”

After taking the oath of office with newly elected council members Ryan Cotton and Mike Mannino before a standing-room-only crowd, Rector said he was looking to an era of team building as the city tackles critical issues.

Rector and Mannino won their races in the March 19 election with decisive margins, and Cotton was aligned with both on many issues, making the new majority a unified faction joining sitting council members David Allbritton and Lina Teixeira.

“Some of those things we’ve been trying to work on as a city and we all know we need to work on going forward, they’re not quick fixes,” Rector said. “And there’s certainly nothing that can be done by one person, including me. It’s going to take a team effort.”

In her farewell remarks, former council member Kathleen Beckman had another perspective following her loss to Rector in the mayor’s race. She lamented the negative and partisan nature of the campaign that she said was filled with “misleading” information and personal attacks. Rector and a Republican political committee both pushed messaging that criticized Beckman’s position on a new City Hall. Council member Mark Bunker, who lost his seat to Cotton, echoed her comments, noting the aggressive campaigning was targeted to Beckman and not himself.

“Our city elections are supposed to be nonpartisan,” Beckman said. “Why? Because our city issues involving streets, parks, water, our health, our economic vitality, ensuring our staff have the necessary resources to do their job, those are all truly nonpartisan.”

But former Mayor Brian Aungst Sr., who served a yearlong appointment to fill a vacancy and did not run for election in March, said he sees cohesion on the council as he handed the gavel to Rector.

Among the issues confronting the city’s new leaders:

Drew Street project

A long-planned proposal to overhaul a portion of Drew Street to increase safety and eliminate bottlenecks is likely headed for changes with the new council.

The project, now in design, includes converting the four travel lanes in the 2.2 miles between Osceola Avenue and Keene Road to one lane in each direction. A center turn lane would be added within most of that stretch with crosswalks, a bike lane and wider sidewalks.

In February, the Florida Department of Transportation released a new study showing the lane changes would decrease crashes by 57% while increasing travel time between Osceola Avenue and Keene Road by less than 30 seconds. It also showed minimal traffic diverting to parallel streets.

But Rector and Mannino still echoed concerns expressed by Amplify Clearwater, the chamber of commerce, that the lane reduction would create congestion downtown and slow traffic flow. Cotton said he wants to check the state’s methodology to confirm traffic would not be pushed into surrounding neighborhoods.

State officials are expected to meet with council members individually in the coming weeks to brief them on the plan. But it is unlikely to move forward if the majority of council members do not support it.

“The biggest challenge for the citizens, and I think it was definitely reflected in the election results, is they are overwhelmingly against the lane elimination,” Rector said in an interview. “I’d say there’s a good possibility the project is going to change for sure.”

Scientology land

As limited liability companies tied to the Church of Scientology continue to hold dozens of properties in the downtown core vacant, council members will soon be briefed on a potential deal with the church to bring businesses to empty storefronts.

For much of 2022, city and Scientology officials were in negotiations about a potential swap of properties that never materialized. More recently, City Manager Jennifer Poirrier has been in discussions with church representatives for another deal. She said Scientology leader David Miscavige is asking the city to vacate a portion of Garden Avenue for construction of L. Ron Hubbard Hall, a long-planned 3,600-seat auditorium honoring the group’s founder on the campus of its international spiritual headquarters downtown.

Poirrier said the deal may involve the city asking Scientology to activate some parishioner-controlled properties currently sitting vacant.

Any agreement will require council approval, and Poirrier said on Monday she will brief the new council members on the discussions to date.

Bunker spent his first term on the council speaking frequently about Scientology’s actions downtown and warning that city officials could not trust Miscavige. He feared his absence on the dais will mean nobody will have the same historical knowledge of the organization to make informed decisions.

But Rector said his priority is to make businesses feel empowered to come downtown despite Scientology’s presence while also ensuring the city determines what the church’s end game is with the properties it controls.

“We’ve got to come to some understanding about what they are going to do,” Rector said. “For me it’s always been less about land swaps and the smaller pieces... and more about figuring out the bigger picture.”

Phillies contract

The new council also will likely decide on a yet-to-be revealed financial request from the Philadelphia Phillies to revamp their city-owned stadium and training facilities in conjunction with a new contract to keep the team’s spring training operations in Clearwater.

Over the past few years, the team had been developing a $570 million state-of-the-art facility focused on fan experiences and player development, according to Aungst. He said it included a $250 million residential, dining and shopping complex on 13 acres that the team purchased just south of the stadium at the corner of Drew Street and U.S. 19.

That would be in addition to a $320 million overhaul of the stadium and training complex. This portion would come with a request for funding from the city and Pinellas County. Then in January, Aungst said the team was scaling back its initial proposal to phase in the larger project over three to eight years.

The team has been in negotiations with the city’s consultant, but no proposal has been presented publicly. Poirrier said she expects the team to submit a proposal to County Administrator Barry Burton by May 30 to then be reviewed by the Tourist Development Council.