Clearwater Valley High teacher pleads not guilty to exploitation of a minor

Nov. 21—GRANGEVILLE — A 24-year-old Clearwater Valley High School teacher pleaded not guilty Monday to felony exploitation of a minor and a status hearing to discuss possible mediation was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4.

Kammeron J. Mangun remains in custody at the Idaho County Jail. His bond was lowered from $250,000 to $100,000. He has been charged with felony attempted sexual exploitation of a child and misdemeanor disseminating harmful material to minors.

He appeared before 2nd District Judge Adam H. Green on Monday for the arraignment and to scheduled further hearings. No trial date was set.

Mangun was taken into custody Oct. 2 following a report of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a former student. An investigation by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office led to Mangun's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Mangun is accused of attempting to induce a 16-year-old child to send him "erotic nude or erotic semi-nude photos" of the child, which is a felony.

Mangun is also accused of making available to the child a picture of his penis and a video that depicts Mangun receiving fellatio by another person, which is a misdemeanor.

Mangun has been employed by the Mountain View School District since 2021 as a physical education teacher and a tennis and track coach at Clearwater Valley High School.

The school district, under the advice of its attorney, Anderson, Julian and Hull, LLP of Boise, has denied a public records request from the Lewiston Tribune asking for Mangun's current employment status. Superintendent Kim Spacek said earlier that the school district was aware of the situation and has taken appropriate measures to assure students' safety.

