Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2022

Clearway Energy, Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • CWEN
  • CWEN-A

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report Fourth Quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2022. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 4,700 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. Clearway Energy’s over 8,000 net MW of assets also includes approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Global Infrastructure Partners.

CONTACT: Investor: Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500 investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com Media: Zadie Oleksiw, 202-836-5754 media@clearwayenergy.com


