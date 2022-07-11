Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 2, 2022

Clearway Energy, Inc

PRINCETON, N.J., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report Second Quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.



A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 5,000 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. The Company's over 7,500 net MW of assets also include approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Global Infrastructure Partners.





CONTACT: Investor: Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500 investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com Media: Zadie Oleksiw, 202-836-5754 media@clearwayenergy.com



